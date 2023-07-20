Nebraska Brand Committee Executive Director John Widdowson informed the committee of his intention to resign his position later this year. Widdowson, a fifth-generation family farmer and rancher, has served as the brand committee’s executive director since February 2020 and previously served as a member and chairperson of the brand committee.

“It has truly been an honor to serve the Nebraska Brand Committee as a member and as its executive director. When I took this job I told the committee that I would remain in this position only until the ship was righted. It’s not only righted, but is now recognized as an industry leader. With our current committee members and the outstanding leadership team we’ve assembled, now is the time to entrust the committee to the next executive director and for me to return to production agriculture,” explained Widdowson.

While at the committee, Widdowson and the leadership team spearheaded efforts to modernize the committee, including the committee’s move to electronic brand recording and recordkeeping.

“John has been instrumental in building a strong leadership team and a positive culture at the brand committee that is dedicated to the industry we serve,” explained Chris Gentry, the longest-tenured current member of the Nebraska Brand Committee.

Widdowson has agreed to remain with the Nebraska Brand Committee to assist with the process for selecting a new Executive Director and the transition to new leadership.

In light of Widdowson’s announcement, Brand Committee Chairperson Duane Gangwish stated that interested individuals may submit their applications by sending a cover letter and resume to Chairperson Duane Gangwish at duanegangwish.nebrand@gmail.com. The application period will remain open until August 11.

Current members of the Nebraska Brand Committee are: Chairperson Duane Gangwish, Vice-Chairperson Tanya Storer, and members Christopher Gentry, Marie Farr, and Steve Stroup. Nebraska Secretary of State Robert B. Evnen and Nebraska Agriculture Director Sherry Vinton also serve as non-voting ex officio members of the Committee.