Nebraska Corn Board is seeking six college students for annual internship program

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Corn Board is seeking applicants for six internship experiences beginning in May 2023.

The internships vary in location and scope but are designed to provide students with an overview of Nebraska’s corn industry through real-world professional examples and experiences, NCB said in a press release.

Four of the six internships are summer-long experiences that are based outside of Nebraska. These four experiences are with cooperating partners of NCB. The remaining two positions are yearlong internships where students work in a Nebraska Corn office in Lincoln.

Internship opportunities for 2023-24:

Market development and innovation and stewardship internship with Nebraska Corn Board in Lincoln. The internship runs August 2023 to May 2024, with potential summer hours.

Communications and outreach internship with the National Corn Growers Association in St. Louis, Missouri. This internship is for summer 2023.

Public policy internship with the National Corn Growers Association in Washington, D.C. This internship is for summer 2023.

Promotion and international relations internship with U.S. Meat Export Federation in Denver. This internship is for summer 2023.

Event management internship on the ethanol team with the U.S. Grains Council in Washington, D.C. This internship is for summer 2023.

Communications and outreach internship with the Nebraska Corn Board in Lincoln. This internship runs May 2023 to May 2024.

“Our mission at the Nebraska Corn Board is to promote the value of corn by creating opportunities, and this is a key way we can achieve the goal,” said Kelly Brunkhorst, executive director of NCB and the Nebraska Corn Growers Association. “These internships develop young leaders into professionals. By providing young people with the experiences and tools needed to succeed, we can ensure our industry is well served now and into the future.”

Nebraska Corn internships are open to all college students, with a preference given to students enrolled in colleges or universities located in Nebraska. The application process can be found online at nebraskacorn.gov/internships. Submission deadline is Nov. 4.