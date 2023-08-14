Nebraska Extension is providing in-field training opportunities during the Nebraska Corn and Soybean Clinics.

The training is scheduled for two locations: North Platte on Aug. 29, and Mead on Aug. 31.

Learn about research-based recommendations for improving yield and profit potential. See a “growing season” all in one place — the training includes hands-on interaction and field demos.

“We look forward to better serving Nebraska corn and soybean farmers with these clinics and hope that you will join us to have a hands on discussion with Nebraska Extension specialists and educators about topics important to your operation,” said Aaron Nygren, Nebraska Extension water and cropping systems educator at the Eastern Nebraska Research, Extension and Education Center.

The North Platte training is at the University of Nebraska West Central Research, Extension & Education Center, 402 W. State Farm Road, and the Mead session is at the University of Nebraska Eastern Nebraska Research, Extension & Education Center near Mead, 1071 County Road G, Ithaca.

The clinics will differ in content due to variables at each location.

“Nebraska has diversity of soil, weather conditions and cropping systems. That means that corn and soybean management is also different across Nebraska. We want to bring better access to the clinics for Nebraskans,” said Nicolas Cafaro, assistant professor and cropping systems specialist in agronomy and horticulture at the West Central Research, Extension and Education Center.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. Training is from 9:30 a.m. to 3:20 p.m.

Focusing on both corn and soybeans will provide a well-rounded educational experience.

“The management of one crop could influence the other crop in the following year and sometimes the same year (such as herbicide drift), so a systems approach is important,” Cafaro said.

Topics include: "Growth Stage and Crop Physiology: Corn and Soybean Planting-R1;" "Nutrient management: N, P, IDC; Insect and Weed Management;" "Weed Management;" "Growth Stage and Crop Physiology Corn and Soybean R1-harvest;" "Irrigation;" and "Plant Pathology."

Four and a half CCA credits have been applied for and are pending.

Clinics are limited to 50 participants, pre-register one week before each clinic date to ensure a spot. Participants can choose the location they are attending when registering.

The fee is $75 for those seeking CCA credits and $25 for those attending that do not need continuing education credits. Fees include training, lunch and reference materials.

For more information and to register, go to enreec.unl.edu/nebraska-corn-soybean-clinic.