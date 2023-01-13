Nebraska Extension to offer ServSafe manager training

ServSafe is a program developed by the National Restaurant Association to address the growing food safety concerns of consumers.

In Nebraska, the program is being implemented in cooperation with the Nebraska Departments of Agriculture and Health and Human Services, the Nebraska Restaurant Association and Nebraska Extension.

A ServSafe Manager training workshop will be offered from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 9 at the West Central Research Extension & Education Center Classroom, 402 W. State Farm Road, North Platte.

ServSafe Manager Course is designed for restaurant owners and managers, food service handlers, dieticians and dietary managers. The training provides information on sanitation regulations and standards, training employees in sanitation, safe food handling, food microbiology, contamination, food borne illness and setting up a food safety system.

Upon successfully passing the certification exam at the end of the course, participants will receive certification from the National Restaurant Association.

Pre-registration is required by Jan. 26 to receive a book and study materials before the class. Training will be given by UNL Extension educators Andrea Nisley, Nancy Frecks and Brenda Aufdenkamp.

Details and registration information are available by contacting Lincoln County Extension Office at 308-532-2683 for the program brochure and registration form online at sw3.unl.edu, or register online at go.unl.edu/wcservsafe.