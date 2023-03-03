The Grain Bin Antique Town and The Flower Market & Gift Shop have been selected for the 2023 Nebraska Passport program for Lincoln County.

Now in its 14th year, the program continues to be a popular way to invite visitors to explore Nebraska’s unique tourist destinations, according to a press release. Seventy sites are featured throughout the state after going through an application process.

Grain Bin Antique Town is located in the scenic canyons south of North Platte and consists of over 20 grain bins and a massive barn that are connected by a boardwalk. Together they are filled with a huge and eclectic collection of antiques. With constantly changing inventories, there are new treasures both large and small to be discovered on each visit.

Grain Bin Antique Town is open 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and is located at 10641 South Old Highway 83 Road.

The Flower Market & Gift Shop, 510 N. Dewey St., is in the historic downtown Canteen District of North Platte. The store is much more than just flowers. It has home décor, toys, baby item, kitchen items, plant care items, unique snacks and more.

It is open 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, as well as 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on Thursday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday.

The 2022 Nebraska Passport had 980 participants managing to visit all 70 stops in 2022. In 2019, the Passport program generated $23.7 million in traveler spending, the release said.

The 2023 Nebraska Passport program will run from May 1 to Sept. 30. At each Passport stop participants visit, they will receive a stamp, either in a Nebraska Passport booklet or a digital stamp on the Nebraska Passport app. Participants turn in their stamps to receive prizes. 2023 Nebraska Passport booklets are available on request at nebraskapassport.com or by downloading the app starting May 1. The Nebraska Passport 2023 app can be found in the app stores for iPhones and Androids.