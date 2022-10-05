Nebraska Pride Chorus presents 'Music, the Spice of Life'

The Nebraska Pride Chorus is busy preparing for their 20th annual fall performances on Oct. 22 and 23. This year's show is called "Music, the Spice of Life," which is also the theme. The show features a variety of songs, from Broadway and blues, to pop and patriotic. Cost of entry is free, but donations are being accepted, according to a press release.
The chorus has three performances scheduled for their two day tour:
Oct. 22
- Arapahoe: 2 p.m., Arapahoe High School, 610 Walnut St., with special guest Ginger ten Bensel.
- Kearney: 7:30 p.m., Merryman Performing Art Center, 225 W. 22nd St., with special guests the UNK Nebraskats.
Oct. 23
- North Platte: 2 p.m., McDonald-Belton Theater, 601 W. State Farm Road, with special guest Ginger ten Bensel.