Nebraska Public Media launching FNX|First Nations Experience

LINCOLN — A recent technology upgrade has made it possible for Nebraska Public Media to add a fifth television channel to its broadcast network, the organization said in a press release.

Beginning Monday, television viewers can watch FNX|FNX|First Nations Experience free over-the-air with an antenna.

“We are pleased to add more diversity to our television broadcast network with the addition of FNX|FNX|First Nations Experience as our fifth over-the-air broadcast channel," said Nebraska Public Media General Manager Mark Leonard. "Nebraska Public Media seeks to produce and acquire programming that serves all audiences across the state, including the Native Americans who call Nebraska home."

FNX|FNX|First Nations Experience is the first and only national broadcast television network exclusively devoted to Native American and Indigenous content. KVCR, a PBS station in San Bernadino, California, owns and originates FNX|FNX|First Nations Experience from its studios.

Through Native-produced and themed documentaries, dramas, nature, cooking, gardening, children’s and arts programming, FNX|First Nations Experience works to accurately illustrate the lives and cultures of Native people.

When FNX|First Nations Experience launches, viewers may need to rescan their television or set-top box to receive all five of Nebraska Public Media’s television channels over-the-air.

Several Nebraska cable companies are making plans to add FNX|First Nations Experience to their channel line-ups, however cable and satellite companies are not required to carry the channel. If a cable or satellite company does not carry FNX|First Nations Experience, customers can request that they add the channel.

For a list of Nebraska companies planning to carry FNX|First Nations Experience, visit nebraskapublicmedia.org/channels. Viewers with technical questions may contact Nebraska Public Media at 800-698-3426, during regular business hours.

Beginning Aug. 1, the television program schedule for FNX|First Nations Experience will be available on the Nebraska Public Media website at NebraskaPublicMedia.org/schedule.