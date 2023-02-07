Each year, the employees of Nebraskaland Bank nominate various organizations to receive monetary donations contributed by the bank employees.

The “My Fair Share” program allows the employees of Nebraskaland Bank to decide what percentage of their contribution will go toward each organization, the bank said in a press release.

The recipients of the 2022 My Fair Share Program are Rape & Domestic Abuse Program, North Platte Trails Network, North Platte Area Children’s Museum, PAWS-itive Partners, Todd Becker Foundation, Kearney Area Animal Shelter, S.A.F.E. Center, Red Desert Humane Society and Hospice of Sweetwater County.

Pledges that will be awarded to these organizations total over $18,600. Organizations that have been nominated in the past include Deborah’s Legacy, Guardians of the Children, McKenna’s Rae of Hope Foundation, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Bank employees have donated just under $200,000.00 since the program’s inception in 2004.

“You see our staff all the time out in the community doing volunteer work, but My Fair Share is a program where they are actually donating from their paychecks to these programs. They not only donate their time, they donate their own dollars.” Mike Jacobson, President and CEO of Nebraskaland Bank said, “I am very proud of our employees. This is a great example of how great the people are who work here.”

Nebraskaland Bank employees will present checks to these organizations at the My Fair Share Program on at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 17 in the main bank lobby located at 1400 S. Dewey St. and on Feb. 15 at the Kearney Branch lobby located at 4615 Second Ave. The bank employees will host the organizations in celebration of the success and accomplishments that these vital agencies provide to our community.

To learn more about the My Fair Share program please visit our website at nebraskalandbank.com/givingback.