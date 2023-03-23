NebraskaLand Bank has announced the launch of its 25th anniversary initiative, "Project Blank." The project challenges its employees to come up with creative ideas to benefit their local communities, according to a press release from the bank.

As part of this initiative, a group of employees has organized a fundraiser featuring a ghost investigation of the historical Fox Theater with professional paranormal investigation team research and investigation of paranormal activity on Saturday, with hour-long investigation time slots available beginning at 6 p.m. Investigation tickets can be purchased at northplattecommunityplayhouse.com.

“I was just over the moon that my group wanted to support the Playhouse,” said Chantel Burch, NebraskaLand Bank employee and volunteer performer for the North Platte Community Playhouse.

The Fox Theater is one of the first places that Google searches will lead you if you’re looking for haunted locations in the North Platte Area. This is a rare opportunity to explore paranormal hot spots that the public normally don’t get to see.

In addition, the event will also feature showings of the cult classic films "Ghostbusters" and "Paranormal Activity" for those who prefer not to participate in the ghost hunt or would like to watch before or after their investigation.