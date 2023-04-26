A little free library is officially in service outside the North Platte Area Children’s Museum, thanks to Nebraskaland Bank. Bank employees stocked the shelves and posed for a photo on Wednesday afternoon.

The library was built “with love and care,” said Evonne Keck, public relations coordinator for the bank. It “will offer books of varying reading levels, allowing families to read together and enjoy the world of literature.”

The little library is available 24/7 near the entrance to the museum, and the area is lighted at night.

“If you take a book, you’re encouraged to leave a gook for the next person to enjoy,” Keck said. “This innovative library makes browsing and exchanging books easy,” “Let’s share the joy of reading and make this little free library a beloved addition to our community.”

The bank had a book drive for the little library this month. People dropped off books at bank branches and the children’s museum. Bank employee Terry Matthews built the sturdy red structure by “upcycling” bi-fold doors that he obtained from Construction Connection thrift store.

Keck said the library is being registered on “Little Free Library,” an app provided by San Jose State University. Users can search for little free libraries throughout the country. Many of the postings include photos and information about the libraries. One other little free library in North Platte is registered on the site. It is at Bryan and Burlington.