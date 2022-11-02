New automated camera system showing benefits for North Platte Police Department

The North Platte Police Department is already seeing benefits from placing a handful of cameras throughout the city that read the license plates of passing vehicles.

Police Chief Steve Reeves said late last week that in the short time the cameras have been in use, the department has recovered a stolen car, discovered a vehicle with a stolen license plate and arrested four individuals who had outstanding warrants.

The automated license plate reading cameras, built by Flock Safety, send a real-time alert to law enforcement when a reported stolen car or known wanted suspect from a state or national crime database enters the jurisdiction. It can also send alerts if a vehicle associated with a missing person, Amber or Silver alert is detected.

The devices are not intended for minor traffic or parking violations.

"It's not a traffic camera, it's not measuring speed," Reeves said. "All (the system) is doing is looking at your license plate and running it through (the National Crime Information Center). If your (vehicle) is not related to something in NCIC, then don't worry about it because we'll never know you're out driving around."

"These cameras can't do anything that a police officer can't do," Reeves said. "If we see a plate on public property (while on patrol), we run it. All this (system) is doing is automating the process."

Reeves said the cameras — used in more than 2,000 cities across 40 states — are in a trial status in North Platte. He said 20 cameras are in use in the city. The department has 90 days to determine if more cameras are needed, if they are in the right places and if the system makes sense in the community.

The department announced last week it was beginning to use the cameras.

Reeves said funding came out of the department budget at a cost of about $2,000 per camera.

He said they system is an extra tool to use in protecting the community.

"Even though the cameras seem a little expensive, it costs about $90,000 to hire a police officer," Reeves said. "These cameras give (the department) 20 more sets of eyeballs."