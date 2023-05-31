Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A new bus partnership will offer daily trips between North Platte and Omaha, Lincoln, Grand Island, Kearney, Lexington and Ogallala, as well as Sterling, Colorado, and Denver.

The partnership between Megabus and Express Arrow will expand travel options in Nebraska, Wyoming, Montana and Colorado.

“This partnership will offer a host of exciting new travel opportunities for our customers. and the new routes are welcome additions to our existing network,” Colin Emberson, vice president commercial for Megabus, said in a press release. “We’re delighted to be in the position to begin selling tickets for this service in time for the upcoming summer peak travel season.”

“Express Arrow is looking forward to partnering with Megabus,” said Steve Busskohl, president of Black Hills Stage Lines Inc., doing business as Express Arrow. “We offer comfortable and safe bus rides at affordable prices, so you can have a great travel experience without breaking the bank.

The partnership will also include additional trips between Denver and 14 cities, Omaha and 15 cities, Lincoln and eight cities, and Billings, Montana, and eight cities.

Schedules are available and tickets can be purchased at us.megabus.com.