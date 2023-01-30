New year yields North Platte’s snowiest January, beating historic ’49

January 1949 made legendary headlines in western Nebraska, but January 2023 just eclipsed it in one important respect.

A combined 1.7 inches of fresh snow since Thursday has erased the month of the Blizzard of 1949 as North Platte’s snowiest January in recorded weather history, said the National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field.

The month’s total snowfall stands at 22.4 inches, a figure that likely will be the official January record with no more snow forecast through early next week.

The majority of the month’s snow fell when North Platte was blanketed with 13.9 inches Jan. 18, setting an all-time single-day high in city snowfall records dating to 1893.

Most of the rest was recorded Jan. 2-3, when a combined 6.9 inches fell for the highest snow total North Platte had seen at that point in nearly two years.

The city remains under a wind chill advisory through 10 a.m. CT Tuesday, with westerly winds of 5 to 15 mph producing wind-chill equivalents as low as 22 below zero.

But Sunday’s and Monday’s single-digit highs will give way Tuesday to a high in the mid-20s. Daily highs should range from the lower to mid-30s the rest of the week and around 40 next weekend, with lows improving from 2 above Tuesday night to the mid-20s Sunday night.

After 0.1 inches of snow on Jan. 21, the weather service’s Lee Bird office recorded 0.3 inches Thursday, 0.4 Saturday, 0.8 Sunday and 0.2 early Monday to break the January mark.

A weather service spotter in Valentine reported 5 inches of new snow had fallen there by midnight Saturday. That city’s Miller Field airport has recorded 28.3 inches of snow in January, 50.6 since Dec. 1 and 52.7 since Nov. 1.

Major western Nebraska highways were open early Monday, but the Nebraska 511 website showed Interstate 80 then as fully covered with snow from Brady to the Wyoming line.

Normal I-80 driving conditions had been restored east of Big Springs by Monday afternoon. But fully covered surfaces persisted on U.S. Highway 83 from north of North Platte past Thedford, Nebraska Highway 2 in Thomas and Blaine counties and Nebraska 92 from Tryon to Stapleton.

North Platte’s record-setting January snows mercifully came with relatively calm winds, quite unlike the powerful winds of the four-day mid-December blizzard in the Panhandle and Sandhills and the brutal cold snap throughout the region the week before Christmas.

When the Blizzard of ’49 struck 74 years ago, winds gusting up to 60 mph wiped out visibility and piled up tall drifts. A combined 15 inches of snow fell Jan. 2-5, including 8.8 inches on the snowiest day on Jan. 3.

Lee Bird Field, which was just taking over daily weather recordkeeping from a downtown station, recorded measurable snow seven other times in January 1949. The most in a single day was 1.4 inches apiece that Jan. 9 and 10.

This month’s snow in North Platte has yielded 1.88 inches of precipitation as of Monday, ranking third all-time for January after 2.33 inches in 1879 (most or all of which probably was snow) and 2.19 inches in 1949.

The city’s snowfall for the weather service’s “meteorological winter” — December, January and February — already is tied for ninth all-time at 27.6 inches with a month to go.

In recent years, The Telegraph also has tracked total snowfall from Nov. 1 to March 31, a period that covers almost all of the region’s historically heaviest snowfalls.

North Platte’s total for that period was 30.4 inches as of Monday, trailing only the 36 inches of 1948-49 and 33.6 inches in 1909-10 through Jan. 31.