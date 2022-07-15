News Channel Nebraska to sponsor free admission Aug. 30 at State Fair

GRAND ISLAND — Fairgoers have the chance to get free admission to the Nebraska State Fair on Aug. 30 thanks to a new partnership between the State Fair and News Channel Nebraska.

The Nebraska-based media company announced the partnership on Friday. News Channel Nebraska, will donate $50,000 in cash and media services to the Nebraska State Fair, according to a press release.

As part of the partnership, News Channel Nebraska will advertise a special promotion via its statewide TV network, 15 radio stations and online outlets. Fairgoers can show the News Channel Nebraska app on their mobile device to gain free gate admission on Aug. 30.

“We are excited to support the State Fair, and even more excited to use our multimedia outlets to invite the state of Nebraska to this premier event in Grand Island,” said CEO Andy Ruback.

Aug. 30 is the Veterans Day Celebration at the State Fair. The fair’s traditional veterans recognition program will be at 3 p.m. at the Heartland Events Center. Beyond the veterans programming, the State Fair offers dozens of activities throughout the day including the carnival and food vendors.

“News Channel Nebraska focuses on serving all of Nebraska, from metro to the smaller rural communities—so does the Nebraska State Fair,” said Bill Ogg, executive director of the Nebraska State Fair. “Our partnership is a very natural outgrowth of our mutual desire to serve all Nebraska in the best possible way.”

The News Channel Nebraska app allows users to watch the station live, browse news stories, access local weather forecasts and sort content based on their preferred region. The app is available for free on the App Store and Google Play.

The Nebraska State Fair runs from Aug. 26 to Sept. 5 in Grand Island.