Two community leaders welcomed North Platte’s swift success in winning a $1 million grant to step up recycling of some of the city’s most troubled residential properties for new or rehabilitated housing.

City Council members voted 5-3 Jan. 17 to seek the grant from Nebraska’s Rural Workforce Housing Land Development Program, financed last year by the Legislature from the state’s share of federal COVID-19 relief.

North Platte and McCook were two of eight cities to receive the maximum $1 million when the Nebraska Department of Economic Development announced $10 million in awards Monday. Arnold received a $222,770 grant.

“Receiving the grant of course is very exciting for the city of North Platte,” Mayor Brandon Kelliher said Tuesday. “It affords our community a great opportunity to resolve some expensive and difficult housing challenges.”

The North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. cosponsored the application by the city, which will match the grant with $250,000 worth of city funds and in-kind contributions such as staff time.

Chamber President and CEO Gary Person told the council in January that his members decided to forgo applying for help with another round of Shot in the Arm housing construction incentives because the city’s need to clean up decrepit properties is so acute.

“It’s a great infusion of capital that was really needed to springboard that project forward,” Person said Tuesday. “Once again, the state proved to be a fine partner for North Platte.”

With the grant awarded, DED will contact the city in the next few weeks to finalize a contract, city Planning Administrator Judy Clark said Tuesday.

City officials told the council two months ago that winning the grant from American Relief Plan Act funds would greatly enhance their drive to remove vacant, abandoned or dilapidated houses — while salvaging some if they can — and prepare their lots for new homes.

Council members updated the city’s housing-maintenance codes in September 2020, five months after they formalized a $50,000 revolving fund to address properties in the worst shape.

The $1 million state grant would greatly bolster that fund and thus the city’s ability to tackle the most hopeless properties more quickly, Clark told City Council members Jan. 17.

Most such properties have languished on the city’s “property resolution list” for up to two years, she said. While some demolitions have taken place at the fund’s reduced level, it didn’t have enough money to tackle more than one or two properties a year.

While a cleared-off lot might sell for $7,000 to $12,000, it can cost up to $65,000 per property to buy, clear and prepare it, Clark told the council.

City officials will use the grant-enhanced revolving fund to acquire title to troubled properties, remove environmental hazards such as asbestos and lead-based paint, update city utility services as needed and arrange to rehabilitate the few homes that could be reoccupied with minimal work.

But most are too far gone and need to be demolished, Clark added in January. Once prepared for new owners, their lots will be sold to homebuilders who can build homes worth no more than $325,000 under the state grant’s terms.

None of the $1 million awarded this week will end up in housing developers’ hands, she told the council two months ago. The homebuilders could be private firms or housing-oriented nonprofits like Habitat for Humanity and the Lincoln County Community Development Corp.

Clark presented a map at the Jan. 17 City Council meeting showing 38 possible properties to be recycled. The ones in the worst shape would be targeted first, while those that don’t need immediate attention would wait.

Twenty-two of the 38 properties are known to be vacant or abandoned, while the others “are known to be uninhabitable or in need of major rehabilitation,” Clark said Tuesday.

Thirteen of the 22 vacant or abandoned properties are north of the Union Pacific Railroad tracks. The other nine lie between the tracks and the South Platte River.

Nine uninhabitable or possibly rehabilitation-worthy properties are north of the tracks, with seven south of them.

North Platte has 46 homes with a 2022 taxable value of $10,000 or less, most of them mobile homes, based on Lincoln County assessor’s records.

Fourteen are single-story homes built in 1930 or earlier, all or which were rated at or near the bottom of the assessor’s scale for their condition.