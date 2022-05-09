10 of 11 Lincoln County offices unopposed in 2022 election

It may be a “big” election year for filling Nebraska’s top county offices — but not in Lincoln County.

Ten of the 11 Lincoln County offices on Tuesday’s primary ballot have just one candidate. The three-way Republican primary for District 2 county commissioner offers the county’s only lone election-night drama.

Once that’s settled, county voters won’t have anything to decide in the Nov. 8 general election unless someone files to be recognized as a fall write-in candidate or tries to petition onto the fall ballot.

District 3 Commissioner Micaela Wuehler, appointed last fall when veteran County Board member Bill Henry resigned, makes her election debut Tuesday but is unopposed for a full four-year term.

Likewise, no one filed to challenge Lincoln County’s nine separately elected “row officials”: County Clerk Becky Rossell, Register of Deeds Lois Block, Clerk of the District Court Deb McCarthy, County Treasurer Alex Gurciullo, County Sheriff Jerome Kramer, County Attorney Rebecca Harling, Public Defender Bob Lindemeier, County Surveyor Boni Edwards and County Assessor Julie Stenger.

Except for Lindemeier, a Democrat, all of Tuesday’s county candidates are Republicans. Gurciullo, like Wuehler, was appointed in 2021 and faces no opponents as a first-time candidate.

Voters Tuesday won’t be asked to cast ballots for the North Platte City Council, the North Platte Airport Authority, one of North Platte’s three open school board seats or the school board races in Sutherland, Hershey, Maxwell, Brady and Wallace.

That’s because Nebraska’s primary elections for cities, school boards and regional multicounty boards don’t ask voters to engage in meaningless “beauty contests.” (Village board seats won’t be contested until fall.)

Unless a district race has more than two candidates or an at-large race has more than two candidates per open seat, state law says that race won’t appear on the primary ballot.

Federal, state and county partisan races, however, appear on primary ballots regardless of how many candidates are entered.

That includes the Nebraska Public Service Commission, whose candidates run by party, but also the nonpartisan contests for the Legislature, State Board of Education and University of Nebraska Board of Regents.

A handful of voters on Lincoln County’s east and south edges will cast ballots for the Gothenburg or Medicine Valley school boards.

Gothenburg school patrons will eliminate one of seven candidates, while those in Curtis-based Medicine Valley will reduce an eight-candidate field to six.

North Platte has four City Council wards and three school board wards. Each ward has two members serving four-year terms, with one seat up for election every two years.

Among those seven contests, only the Ward 1 and 3 school board races have more than two candidates apiece in 2022.

The four council members with expiring terms will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot, with only Ward 1 Councilman Jim Nisley unopposed among them. The race for one open Airport Authority seat likewise will be settled then.

Finally, Lincoln County voters in the Sutherland or Gothenburg hospital districts will elect two hospital board members apiece in Tuesday’s primary. Those races don’t carry over to November’s general election.

Janie Rasby and Harry Stewart are the only hospital board candidates in Sutherland. Gothenburg’s hospital board has just one official candidate, Ryan O’Hare of Cozad, since Blake Ristine withdrew the day of the March 1 filing deadline.

