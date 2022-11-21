112222-npt-new-eyesurgeonsbrief_merged

Eye Surgeons of Nebraska joins GPH

Eye Surgeons of Nebraska has officially joined the Great Plains Health family, a press release announced Monday.

Beginning Jan. 1, the clinic will operate under its new name, Great Plains Health Eye Institute.

Dr. Kristen Burwick, owner of Eye Surgeons of Nebraska, approached leadership at Great Plains Health about acquiring her clinic, and she will continue to serve patients at the Eye Institute.

The board of directors at Great Plains voted to move forward with the acquisition of the practice to ensure greater access, growth and continued local leadership of the eye care facility, according to the press release.

The clinic’s service offerings and location remain the same, 806 S. Maple St., North Platte.

Bolduc retained as State Patrol superintendent

Col. John Bolduc will be retained as superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, Governor-elect Jim Pillen announced Monday.

“Col. Bolduc has the temperament, experience and knowledge to continue leading the Nebraska State Patrol,” Pillen and Joe Kelly, his lieutenant governor running mate, said in a joint statement.

Bolduc “embodies the tradition of excellence the Nebraska State Patrol has established for its members since its founding 85 years ago,” they said.

Bolduc, the 18th superintendent of the Patrol, was sworn into the leadership role in 2017. He has been a law enforcement officer since 1986, with service in three states.

— Staff and wire reports