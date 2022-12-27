122822-npt-new-briefs_pkg

Cold temps force Lincoln County Courthouse to close

The Lincoln County Courthouse closed last Thursday and Friday due to subzero temperatures and bitter wind chills, said County Board Chairman Chris Bruns.

The courthouse heating system, especially the second floor, could not keep up with the frigid temperatures, Bruns said.

A number of employees continued to work both days, but courthouse services were not open for business those two days.

Utilities administrator next state fire marshalA Metropolitan Utilities District administrator has been selected to become the state’s next fire marshal.

Gov.-elect Jim Pillen announced on Tuesday that he will appoint Shane Hunter, who is currently the vice president of safety, security and business continuity for the utilities district.

Hunter has more than 25 years of experience in fire and emergency response services, including with the Omaha Fire Department as an assistant fire chief, battalion fire chief and fire captain, according to a press release from Pillen’s office.

He also previously worked with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, where he gained wildland firefighting experience.

Hunter is a U.S. Air Force veteran and received degrees in fire science, leadership and security management.

“I am looking forward to working with Shane to lessen the undue burdens facing our volunteer fire departments and paramedics serving Nebraskans,” Pillen said in the release. “Our job is to inspire our volunteers, not burden them, so they can continue their work to keep us safe.”

Hunter will replace Doug Hohbein, who was named interim fire marshal by Gov. Pete Ricketts in October. His term will begin Jan. 9.

Former Husker QB rescues family from burning house

Former Nebraska quarterback Tommy Armstrong Jr. is being called a hero after rescuing a family from a burning home.

The fire took place Monday night in Gulfport, Mississippi, where Armstrong’s mother, Nadine, lives.

“We’re sitting in her living room and the neighbors house bursts in flames. We run over and I take care of the young girl who punched the windows to break free, Tommy and his mom jump into the burning house to pull the remaining people out,” Jaylyn, Armstrong’s wife, said in a social media post.

Armstrong lived in Gulfport, Mississippi, until Hurricane Katrina severely damaged his mother’s home in 2005, causing him to move to Cibolo, Texas to live with his father.

He told Gray Television station WLOX that he grew up next to the family who lived in the burning home.

“I saw a bunch of smoke so I started grabbing bricks and throwing it through the window,” Armstrong said.

“So I crawled in there, grabbed her and got her out. At the end of the day, I was just trying to find her. I’ve known her since I was a little kid.”

All occupants of the home got out safely, though some were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there was no determined cause of the fire.

Armstrong played quarterback for the Huskers from 2013-16.

He currently lives in Lincoln and serves as an assistant coach for the Lincoln North Star football team.

Staff and wire reports

9 animals die in Christmas day fire at exotic animal farm

HERMAN — A devastating fire on Christmas Day killed nine animals at Critter Close Ups, an educational exotic animal program in Herman.

Five Capuchin monkeys, three African serval cats and a coatimundi, a relative of the raccoon, were killed in the blaze, which started in a barn about 2 a.m. on Christmas Day. Herman is located about 40 miles north of Omaha.

Jodi Osborne, owner of Critter Close Ups, said the fire was likely started by a wood-burning stove. They typically ran two furnaces to keep the barn above 70 degrees for the tropical animals, but the stove provided extra warmth during a spell of extremely cold weather.

Osborne said the fire was noticed by her husband when he got up to use the bathroom in the middle of the night. He called to her and they both went to the barn to try to save the animals.

“I shot up out of bed like a bolt of lightning and ran outside,” Osborne said.

Osborne and her husband ran into the burning barn to get as many animals out as possible. They were able to get four animals evacuated before fire engulfed the entire structure.

“By the time I got the fourth cage out, the whole barn was full of smoke,” she said. “I couldn’t see six to eight inches in front of my face. The whole 80-foot barn was covered in flames.”

Osborne tried to drive her minivan into the side of the building to create a hole for the monkeys to escape from, but police told her to stop out of fear that the building would collapse on her car.

For Osborne and her family, the past few days have been painful.

“When I got these monkeys — they were very expensive — I thought that if something happened to them, I would be upset about the money,” Osborne said through tears. “But that’s not at all what I’m thinking about. I just keep thinking about the fact that they were in that burning building with all the smoke and fire. They had to have been so scared.”

Critter Close Ups provides educational experiences with an array of exotic animals, often appearing at birthday parties and county fairs. Osborne said they typically have between 40 and 50 animals, depending on if there are any babies.

Osborne said she will continue to run the business despite the loss. A GoFundMe was set up to help cover costs of equipment and food lost in the fire.

Staff and wire reports