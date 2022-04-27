13 Telegraph area tourist attractions ready for Nebraska Passport program to begin Sunday

LINCOLN — In Nebraska, May Day means it’s “go time” for the state’s tourist attractions.

That’s certainly true for the 70 statewide parks, restaurants, retail stores and other locations taking part in the 13th annual Nebraska Passport program.

Sunday will be their first day for stamping visitors’ physical passports and awarding digital stamps. The 2022 Passport program runs through Sept. 30, with prizes for the most dedicated statewide travelers following.

“We are always so excited for the start of the Passport season,” John Ricks, executive director of Nebraska Tourism, said in a press release.

“The pent-up excitement leads to such a rush in the first few weeks and seeing the reaction from the tourism industry makes it such a fun program to watch. We are very proud of the way this program continues to be embraced by communities in Nebraska.”

More than 22,000 Passport booklets had been requested as of Friday, Ricks said. Last year, a record-breaking 1,322 participants finished all 70 stops.

This year’s 10 themed passport tours are Animal Magnetism, Buy Ways, Caf-Fiendishly Good, Chow, Baby, Do-It-Yourselfie, Family Fun, Farm to Fork, Hometown History, Sewing, And So On and Thirst-Place Winners.

A full list of this year’s stops and prizes can be found at nebraskapassport.com.

Following are Nebraska Passport 2022 participants in west central Nebraska:

» Big Springs: Our Lavender Co.

» Brady: Old Depot Vineyard and Winery.

» Lewellen: Ash Hollow State Historical Park.

» McCook: Loop Brewing Company, Sew Blessed.

» North Platte: The Espresso Shop by Caravan, The Quilt Rack & Wool Cubby, The Vault Escape Games of Nebraska.

» Sargent: Ollie’s Coffee and Boutique.

» Sutherland: Big Eye Spinnerbaits LLC.

» Valentine: Merritt Reservoir State Recreation Area, Niobrara National Scenic River, Old Mill Bulk Foods.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.