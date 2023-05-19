People brought in boxes and large garbage bags full of paper for the annual Nebraskaland Bank community shred day.

The confidential materials were immediately tossed into an industrial shredder to render them unrecognizable. The shredded paper was later delivered to ABC Recycling for recycling.

An estimated 14,000 pounds of paper were collected and shredded, said Evonne Keck, public relations coordinator for the bank.

Many people made monetary donations as they came through, which were designated for the Lincoln County Law Enforcement Memorial at Iron Horse Park. The bank matched up to the first $500, bringing total donations to $3,017.

Cars were lining up by 9:30 a.m., Keck said. Shredding took place from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the bank's main building at 1400 S. Dewey St.

The memorial honors the 12 law enforcement officials in the county who have lost their lives in the line of duty since about 1910, said Kenny Persinger, president of the memorial's board of directors. The money will be used for maintenance and upkeep of the site along with flag replacement as needed.