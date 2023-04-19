A 14-year-old North Platte girl is missing, the North Platte Police Department said.

Gertie Werkmeister left Adams Middle School on Wednesday morning of her own free will, for what appeared to be an arranged meeting with a white man in his mid- to late 20s, the police department said.

They met at the North Platte Recreation Center across the street from the school and were seen at 10:42 a.m. headed east on Francis Street in a dark colored Toyota Tacoma pickup with out-of-state plates.

Gertie was wearing a light blue hooded sweatshirt and black sweat pants at the time. The man was dressed all in black.

The North Platte 911 Center has issued a city wide RAVE alert to all cell phones and land lines that are registered with the Smart 911 system.

The North Platte Police Department, Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and Nebraska State Patrol are actively trying to locate Gertie.

If anyone has any information on Gertie’s whereabouts, please contact the North Platte Police Department at 308-535-6789 or Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 308-534-8400.