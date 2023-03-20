A 18-year-old North Platte woman, Layla Werts, faces two felony charges for assaulting her boyfriend.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, North Platte police officers were dispatched to the couple’s residence in the 1300 block of East Burlington on March 14.

As officers arrived, a vehicle pulled into the driveway. The officers found Werts in the back seat of the vehicle, which was operated by a male relative.

While an officer was talking with Werts, her boyfriend came out of the house with blood on his hands and clothing, and bleeding from a laceration on the back of his head.

He told an officer that he and Werts had been shot gunning beer — a term for poking a hole in the side of a beer can, popping the tab and drinking the beer as it comes quickly out of the side of the can.

Werts was holding a knife by the blade at the time, said the boyfriend, and he advised her not to do that, as she could cut herself. Werts then became angry and began hitting him in the face and head, and he threw her to the ground.

Officers searched the house after gaining permission from Werts and her boyfriend. They found signs of a physical disturbance, including an end table smashed to pieces and “items everywhere.” They removed a switchblade knife which was sticking out of a Bible, and found blood on the blade and handle.

Officers then took Werts into custody. She appeared before Judge Joel Jay on March 15 and was charged with second degree domestic assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Werts posted 10% of $75,000. She is scheduled to appear in Lincoln County Court on March 23 for a preliminary hearing.