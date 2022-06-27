 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
19-year-old Brady man charged with sexual assault for allegedly having sex with teen

Police Beat

A 19-year-old Brady man is charged with a felony after he allegedly had sex with a teenage girl on multiple occasions over a four-month period.

Hunter D. Lovitt made an initial appearance in Lincoln County Court on Monday afternoon. He is charged with first-degree sexual assault of a minor. The Class 2 felony carries a 50-year maximum sentence in Nebraska.

Bail was set at 10% of $50,000 and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for July 21.

Lovitt, who was arrested Friday, remains detained at the Lincoln County Detention Center.

The charges stem from Lovitt being involved in a sexual relationship with the girl that began last November when she was 14-years-old and continued into February. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into the case on June 18.

