19-year-old Lexington man charged with motor vehicle homicide after pedestrian’s death

LEXINGTON — A 19-year-old Lexington man has been charged with motor vehicle homicide after a pedestrian was struck and killed Saturday.

Salvador Canales Dubon, 19, has been charged with motor vehicle homicide, a Class 3A felony, and reckless driving, a Class 3 misdemeanor.

Dubon was scheduled to appear for arraignment in Dawson County Court Monday.

According to court documents, at 4:54 a.m. Saturday, the Lexington Police Department responded to a vehicle-pedestrian accident near the intersection of Oak and Adams streets.

Officers found a deceased 59-year-old man on the west side of Adams and a Chevrolet pickup with heavy front end damage parked south of the body.

A witness told officers she was driving south on Adams Street on her way to work. The woman told police a Chevrolet pickup hit a man in the street while trying to pass her. After striking the man, the pickup continued south until it turned west at the first available cross street.

Officers reviewed surveillance camera footage from a nearby apartment complex. The video showed the witness’s vehicle traveling south on Adams and the pickup following behind.

According to court documents, police observed a video of the pickup beginning to pass the witness’s vehicle, and the audio recorded the pickup accelerating, followed by a loud bang right after the acceleration.

“Based on the video it appears the Chevy pickup is traveling faster than the posted speed limit and passing a vehicle. The pickup drives into the northbound lane in order to pass the witness vehicle,” court documents said.

The 59-year-old died at the scene, and an autopsy has been scheduled.

Dubon was later arrested and booked into the Dawson County Jail.