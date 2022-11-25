19-year-old man dies in overnight shooting in Imperial, suspect in custody

IMPERIAL — A 19-year-old man was killed in an overnight shooting at a residence on the 100 block of 12th Street in Imperial early Friday, according to a Nebraska State Patrol media release.

Jesse Krausnick was transported from the scene with a gunshot wound but died shortly after arriving at the Chase County Community Hospital.

The suspect, Tristan Ferguson, 19, was arrested by the Imperial Police Department at the scene on suspicion of manslaughter and use of a weapon to commit a felony. He was transported to the Chase County Jail.

The state patrol is leading the investigation into the incident.