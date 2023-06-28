Two North Platte men have been arrested as part of a child exploitation investigation.

On Tuesday, Nebraska State Patrol troopers searched a residence in the 2000 block of West Fifth Street.

Christopher L. Rader-Schmidt, 54, and Brandon K. Rader-Schmidt, 19, were arrested on suspicion of possession and distribution of child pornography. They were jailed at the Lincoln County Detention Center.

The Nebraska State Patrol Tech Crimes Unit was assisted by Homeland Security Investigations and the North Platte Police Department. The investigation is ongoing.