20-year-old Maxwell man sentenced to 4 to 8 years for sexual assault of a minor

A 20-year-old Maxwell man has been sentenced to four to eight years in state prison for first-degree sexual assault of a minor.

Drake D. Baller appeared Monday in Lincoln County District Court after a plea agreement was reached Jan. 10. Baller pleaded no contest to the charge, and two other felony counts were dismissed in the agreement.

Baller also must register as a sex offender. He was credited with 92 days served.

The assault occurred when Baller was 19 and the victim was 14.

Baller’s attorney, Brian Davis, asked Judge Richard Birch to consider probation as his client was not “the predator or pedophile” that the prosecution was painting him to be.

Birch instead followed the recommendation of a pre-sentence investigation that recommended incarceration.

Michael Nozicka, a Lincoln County deputy attorney, argued that a prison sentence in the case was common sense given the law the state enacted with the rights of minors in mind.

Birch told Baller that he knew the victim’s age, “but you made the decision to go forward anyway.”

Also Monday, Shaun A. Ramey, 33, of Wellfleet, was sentenced to three to five years in state prison for discharging a handgun several times outside a South Buffalo Bill Avenue home during a disturbance on Nov. 27, 2021.

Ramey also received three years for making terroristic threats during the incident. Both terms will run at the same time.

In addition, Ramey was sentenced to 266 days for violating the conditions of his nine-month post-release supervision in a separate case.

The probation stems from an initial charge of intentional child abuse without injury in April 2021. He was credited with 141 days served.

In other cases Monday (defendants are from North Platte unless otherwise noted):

» Rosendo D. Duran Jr., 30, received 24 months of probation for four charges spread over three cases. The charges included methamphetamine, third-degree domestic assault, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and theft by unlawful taking with a value of $5,000.

Birch pointed to the more than 400 days that Duran had served in jail, a treatment program and time in a halfway house.

“You are turning things around and are on the right track I hope,” Birch said.

» David A. Stauffer, 30, pleaded guilty to a felony count of possession of a stolen firearm on Jan. 18.

A misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed weapon was dismissed in the plea agreement.

Stauffer was sentenced to 18 months in prison and credited with 244 days served.

» Zachary R. O’Gwynn, 32, pleaded guilty to a felony count of third-degree domestic assault with a prior conviction and a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest.

Charges in a separate case were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

O’Gwynn received 240 days in jail on each count and the terms will run at the same time. He was credited with 92 days served.

» Ransley J. Foust, 23, was sentenced to 180 days in jail on an amended charge of attempted possession of methamphetamine.

He received the same term in a separate case on a charge of theft by unlawful taking, $501 to $1,499,

The two sentences will run at the same time and he was credited with 51 days served.

» William D. Butrick II, 30, pleaded guilty to a count of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest on March 11. Three misdemeanors were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Butrick was sentenced to 180 days in jail and credited with 59 days served.

Butrick’s license was revoked for two years and he received nine months of post-release supervision.

» Jason D. Jones, 41, pleaded guilty to a count of shoplifting with a value of $500 or less, third offense.

A count of possession of methamphetamine was dismissed in the plea agreement.

Jones was sentenced to 70 days in jail and credited with 44 days served.

» Dylan J. Shaw, 20, pleaded no contest to a pair of felony charges of first-degree forgery that stem from a March 4 incident.

Shaw received four years of specialized substance abuse supervision as well for two other separate cases.

The terms in all three cases will run at the same time.

» Julie A. Hansen, 44, of Norfolk, pleaded no contest to a felony count of methamphetamine possession.

A second possession charge was dismissed in the plea agreement.

Hansen was sentenced to 24 months of specialized substance abuse supervision.

» Derrick L. Zalud, 29, admitted violating the conditions of his nine-month post-release supervision.

The probation stems from a initial charge of resisting arrest, second offense, in May 2021.

He was sentenced to 90 days in jail and credited with time served.

» Ricky E. Frederick, 21, of Sutherland, pleaded guilty of theft by unlawful taking, $5,000 or more; theft by unlawful taking, $1,500 to $4,999; and criminal mischief with a value of $1,500 to $4,999,

The charges are in connection to an incident in January 2019.

Charges in a separate case were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Frederick is scheduled to be sentenced July 11.

» Shantoya I. Charging Elk, 25, pleaded not guilty to felony charges of aiding and abetting a second-degree assault and robbery. Both charges stem from a March 13 incident.

A July 11 status hearing was scheduled.

» Penny S. Saxton, 49, pleaded not guilty of possession of between 28 to 139 milligrams of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of an ounce or less of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The charges all stem from a March 23 incident.

Saxton also pleaded not guilty to charges in a separate case: theft by deception, $5,000 or more; conspiracy to commit theft; and issuance of a no-account check, more than $5,000.

A May 23 status hearing for both cases was scheduled.

» Austin J. Simkins, 26, of Maywood, pleaded not guilty to fifth-offense driving under the influence of drugs and driving after revocation.

A June 6 status hearing was scheduled.

» Jason A. Vath, 31, of Sutherland, pleaded not guilty to a felony count of third-degree domestic assault with a prior conviction.

A July 11 status hearing was scheduled.

» Barry J. Allen, 31, pleaded not guilty to burglary charges in two separate cases, as well as a felony count of possession of burglar’s tools in one of the cases.

A May 9 status hearing for both cases was scheduled.

» Russell R. Lockwood, 48, pleaded no contest to an amended charge of attempted possession of methamphetamine.

Lockwood was fined $1,000.

» Steven Elliott, 40, of Oberlin, Kansas, pleaded not guilty to a charge of enticement by an electronic communication device.

A July 11 status hearing was scheduled.

» William B. Morton, 61, pleaded no contest to an amended charge of threatening an individual in a menacing manner.

He was sentenced to 15 days in jail and credited with the same amount of time served.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.