22 North Platte High School FFA members qualify for state

The North Platte High School agriculture program has continued to grow since its 2018 inception.

Teacher Kathleen Craig was hired to initiate the ag curriculum, and as participation grew, Collin Swedberg was added as an instructor in the program.

Future Farmers of America is an integral part of the three-circle model of ag education. The three sections include what is taught in the classroom, FFA and Supervised Agricultural Experience. The group is preparing to head to the state competition April 6-8 in Lincoln.

“Our (FFA) group is the largest membership that we’ve had since starting in 2018,” Craig said. “We have 51 members this year and 22 of those we’re taking to the state convention in April.”

The four members of the welding team qualified for their second consecutive year for state, and the welding program overall has qualified each of the four years of their existence.

Sophomore Jake Henry is looking forward to the experience.

“We have a four-man team,” Henry said. “We have one person for every type of welding, stick welding, MIG (gas metal arc) welding, TIG (gas tungsten arc) welding and oxygen acetylene welding.”

Henry’s section was in oxygen acetylene welding. He said welding in general is a much needed skill at his family’s farm.

“At least once a week I use welding,” Henry said. “When something breaks down, we weld it. We have a welding trailer that we bring around if something on the place needs fixed up, like a gate.”

Recently, Henry said, he built a 38-foot-wide harrow to replace an old one that had broken down.

“We had to make modifications for a new type of harrow system,” Henry said. “We had welded new implements on it so they could use the new type of harrow.”

A harrow is used to pulverize soil, break up crop residues, uproot weeds and cover seed.

Henry said he has learned a lot from Craig’s teaching, and he shared a lighthearted thought on Swedberg’s teaching skills.

“From what I hear, he’s a pretty good teacher,” Henry said with a wry smile. “He’s really worked with the freshman kids a lot and has gotten them involved.”

Swedberg is in his second year of teaching and first at North Platte High School. He grew up on a farm and graduated from Wallace High School, where his mom, LaDonna, was a teacher for many years.

Both parents had an influence on his choice of profession.

“I like to describe it as my dad’s a farmer and my mom’s a teacher, and I put the two together and I just teach about agriculture,” Swedberg said.

Swedberg said whether or not a student is going to go into agriculture as a vocation, they need to learn about where our food comes from.

At state, team members will attend several workshops as well as participate in various competitions.

Team members are:

» Welding: Ashton Schiel, Jordan Buoy, Corey Miller, Jake Henry

» Nursery and landscape: Brooklyn Stoll, Hannah Jensen, Jada Hothan, Ashlee Erickson

» Farm and ranch management: Jada Mae Wheeler, Maddie Johnson, Carli Bales, Emily Hansen

» Agronomy: Elleigh Fisher, Jada Mae Wheeler, Carli Bales, Brooklyn Stoll

» Agriscience: Hannah Jensen, Brooklynn Brown, Ashlee Erickson, Jada Hothan

» Meats evaluation and technology: Tanner Schmid-Sutton, Lane Heil, Wyatt Thompson, Kaden Miller

» Environmental and natural resources: Zara Prieto, Justis Brown, Olivia Prieto, Abbi Zeller

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.