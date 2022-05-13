 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
24 receive degrees at annual North Platte Community College nursing program pinning

Student speaker Kaylee Dawn Yonkers grins at her fellow classmates in the graduating class of the Mid-Plains Community College Nursing program on Friday at the pinning ceremony. Yonkers, along with Alexis Marie Springer spoke at the ceremony.

 Job Vigil / The North Platte Telegraph

North Platte Community College nursing program graduates received their pins on Friday at a ceremony in McDonald-Belton Gymnasium on the South Campus.

There were 24 Associate Degree of Nursing students who were presented with their diplomas at the event.

Student speakers Alexis Marie Springer and Kaylee Dawn Yonkers shared their memories of going through the program. Springer thanked the faculty for guiding the graduates through their classes.

“You have brought us through the many highs and many lows, but the highs seem to outweigh the lows,” Springer said. “You have brought us new adventures and a lot of firsts, not only as nurses, but as people.”

“We did it” Yonkers said as she opened her speech. “As we move on to the next chapter of our life, we will carry with us not only the book of learning, but also the life lessons you taught us. One very important thing you have instilled in us is the need to challenge conventional wisdom in search for our own way.”

Mid-Plains Community College President Ryan Purdy and Jody Tomanek, vice president of Academic Affairs, presented the diplomas and degrees to the students. The nursing faculty gave each student their nursing pin and flowers.

