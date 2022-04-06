28th annual National Railroad Association's regional model train show is Saturday, Sunday at D&N Event Center

Model railroading returns this weekend to North Platte as the D&N Event Center, 501 E. Walker Road, hosts the 28th annual train show of the National Model Railroad Association’s Nebraska West-Central Division.
Model railroads of various scales will highlight the show, which runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Admission is $4 for adults and $1 for children younger than 12. Children younger than 5 are free with a paid adult entry.
Vendors will be present to sell model railroad engines, cars and other material.