28th annual National Railroad Association's regional model train show is Saturday, Sunday at D&N Event Center

  • Updated
Model train show keeps rolling at D&N Event Center

Caleb Kemplay of Blue Hill watches over his portion of a group of modules that model train enthusiasts combine to make one large display. He belongs to the Central Nebraska Free-mo group and their modules are designed to interconnect with others that are shown at various shows. The West Central Division of the National Model Railroad Association is hosting its 26th show this weekend at the D&N Event Center.

 Job Vigil / The North Platte Telegraph

Model railroading returns this weekend to North Platte as the D&N Event Center, 501 E. Walker Road, hosts the 28th annual train show of the National Model Railroad Association’s Nebraska West-Central Division.

Model railroads of various scales will highlight the show, which runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is $4 for adults and $1 for children younger than 12. Children younger than 5 are free with a paid adult entry.

Vendors will be present to sell model railroad engines, cars and other material.

