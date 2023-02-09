Leaders of 308 BMX have established a GoFundMe account to help them complete fundraising for their planned “pump track” and bicycle motocross track on North Platte’s north side.

City Council members Dec. 20 agreed to let the group lease the former 5-acre Happy Hound Retreat Dog Park, near the Dowhower Softball Complex at West 18th and Sycamore streets.

“Our community is growing, and it is severely underserved,” 308 BMX founder Brandon McCook and his wife, Tiffany, said on the GoFundMe site. “Our children need activities and safe places.”

Brandon McCook told the council the group would start by building a 1.1-acre looped pump track, which would be free to all users. Construction of a full-size BMX track would follow to its north.

To view the fundraiser site, visit gf.me/v/c/pfv9/lets-build-a-pump-track-and-bmx-race-track. For more about the group, visit its 308 BMX Facebook page.