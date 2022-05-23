31-year-old man pleads guilty in Christmas-Day robbery in North Platte in 2020

A 31-year-old man admitted Monday to the armed holdup of a North Platte liquor store on Christmas Eve.

In Lincoln County District Court, Trevor L. Franklin pleaded guilty of robbery and use of a firearm to commit a felony. Four other charges were dismissed in the plea agreement: possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin and being a habitual criminal.

Franklin is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 8.

The incident happened just after 8 p.m. Dec. 24 at Big Red Liquor on East Fourth Street.

According to court records, two store employees said a man in a plain hoodie coat pointed a silver handgun at them and grabbed the store’s cash box.

He was arrested outside a skill-game room about a block southeast of the store that night, and $91 and Big Red Liquor skill-game cash vouchers were found in his backpack.

The liquor store’s cash box was found in the U-Haul trailer that Franklin was spotted getting out of shortly before he was detained. Clothing that matched what was worn during the robbery was discovered in the trailer as well.

In other cases Monday (defendants are from North Platte unless otherwise noted):

» Niccole J. Reilly, 33, of Hastings was sentenced to 360 days in jail for each of two counts of possession of methamphetamine in October 2019.

The sentences run at the same time and Reilly received credit for 176 days served.

» James M. Tackett, 41, received 120 days in jail and four years of specialized substance abuse supervision for driving under the influence on Feb. 8, 2021, with three prior convictions.

He was credited with 48 days served.

In addition, he was fined $2,000 and will have his license revoked for 15 years.

Tackett pleaded guilty Feb. 28.

» Tiana R. Estrada, 22, was sentenced to 230 days in jail for an amended charge of making terroristic threats.

Estrada was credited with 113 days served and also received nine months of post-release supervision.

» Gregory S. Murdie, 48, pleaded guilty to a felony count of shoplifting with a value of $500 or less, third offense.

Charges in two separate cases were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Murdie was sentenced to 360 days in jail and credited for 200 days served.

» Cassidy W. Sullivan, 38, pleaded guilty of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. Three other charges — stalking, second-degree assault of a pregnant woman and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony — were dismissed in a plea agreement, along with a charge in a separate case.

He was sentenced to 260 days in jail and credited with 139 days served. He also received 12 months of post-release supervision.

» Rebecca L. Lawson, 45, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of methamphetamine possession.

Lawson was sentenced to 280 days in jail and credited for 170 days served.

» Anthony W. Cox, 31, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine. An Adderall possession charge was dismissed in the plea agreement.

Cox was sentenced to 120 days in jail and credited with time served.

» Jeffrey T. Denson, 30, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.

He was sentenced to 79 days in jail and credited with 49 days served.

» Terry J. Barthel, 43, pleaded no contest to an amended charge of attempted possession of methamphetamine.

He received 110 days in jail and was credited with 14 days.

» Shelby W. Foster, 35, received a 12 months of probation for violating the conditions of a 36-month probation term he started in 2019.

Foster initially received probation for a count of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person in a November 2018 case.

» Shayne A. Cotton, 48, pleaded no contest to charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of LSD in connection to a Sept 2, 2020, incident.

Charges of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and possession of fentanyl were dismissed in a plea agreement.

He is scheduled to be sentenced July 11.

» Michael T. Wiegand, 25, pleaded no contest to felony counts of possessing child pornography for images that were found on his phone.

Three other child pornography possession charges were dismissed in a plea agreement.

He is scheduled to be sentenced July 11.

» Austin J. Barraclough, 30, pleaded guilty of possession of methamphetamine. Counts of resisting arrest and criminal mischief with a value of $500 or less were dismissed in the plea agreement.

Barraclough was sentenced to 360 days in jail and credited with 213 days served.

» Helio M. Villegas, 26, of Lincoln, pleaded no contest to a charge of domestic assault intentionally causing injury.

A felony count of assault by strangulation or suffocation was dismissed in the plea agreement.

He received a 14-month probation term.

» Ryan E. Walsh, 39, pleaded no contest to an amended charge of possession of a forged device. He also admitted violating conditions of probation in a separate case.

Walsh received 120 days in jail in both cases with the sentences running at the same time.

He was credited with 68 days served.

» Erika K. Charging Elk, 29, pleaded not guilty of robbery, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, second-degree assault and kidnapping.

The charges all stem from a March 12 incident.

An Aug. 8 status hearing was scheduled.

» Richard Bachman, 40, of McCook pleaded not guilty to felony counts of issuing a bad check, $5,000 or more; theft by deception, $5,000 or more; and conspiracy to commit theft. The charges are all related to a series of thefts involving bad checks in the North Platte area.

A July 11 status hearing was scheduled.

» Austin J. Schell, 37, pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of theft by unlawful taking with a value of $1,500 to $4,999, and a misdemeanor count of criminal mischief, $500 or less.

An Aug. 22 status hearing was scheduled.

» Derek Bissonette, 35, pleaded not guilty to a felony count of third-degree domestic assault in an April 14 incident.

A July 11 status hearing was scheduled for the case as well as two other cases.

» Terrell D. Hayes, 24, pleaded not guilty of domestic assault intentionally causing body injury, second-degree false imprisonment and intentional child abuse with no injury.

The charges all stem from an April 3 incident.

A July 11 status hearing was scheduled.

» Tina M. Barrett pleaded not guilty of third-degree assault of an officer or health care professional, assault of an officer with bodily fluid, resisting arrest and obstructing an officer.

The four charges stem from a March 6 incident.

A July 11 status hearing was scheduled.

