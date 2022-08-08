31-year-old man receives sentence for Christmas Eve liquor store robbery

A 31-year-old man was sentenced to more than a decade in state prison for robbing a North Platte liquor store on Christmas Eve.

In Lincoln County District Court, Trevor L. Franklin received three to five years for the robbery of Big Red Liquor and 10 to 15 years for using a firearm to commit a felony.

The terms will run one after another, and Franklin was credited with 227 days served on the robbery charge.

According to court records, Franklin cut the store's power before he went inside and pointed a handgun at two employees.

He took the cash box, which contained roughly $91.

He was arrested outside a skill game room about a block southeast of the store.

Also Monday, Michael T. Wiegand, 25, was sentenced to six to 10 years in prison for each of two counts of possession of child pornography.

The terms will run at the same time, and Wiegand was credited with 185 days served.

Wiegand pleaded no contest to the two charges on May 23 for images that were found on his phone. Three other child pornography possession charges were dismissed in the plea agreement.

In other cases Monday (defendants are from North Platte unless otherwise noted):

San A. Suhr, 35, was sentenced to 364 days in jail for methamphetamine possession in an October 2020 incident.

Suhr was credited with 138 days served and also received 12 months of post-release supervision.

Reid C. Corbett, 56, of Mankato, Minnesota, received three to five years in prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

He pleaded no contest to the amended charge June 6.

According to court records, Corbett was found in possession of 14 grams of methamphetamine after the Nebraska State Patrol stopped him Jan. 5 going roughly 45 mph on Interstate 80.

Corbett was credited with 216 days served.

A 33-year-old man pleaded not guilty to felony charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child and incest.

The North Platte Telegraph is not using the man's name to protect the victim.

A Sept. 26 status hearing was scheduled.

Jad R. Hipple, 34, pleaded guilty to possession of Adderall.

He was sentenced to 200 days in jail and credited with 112 days served.

Helen J. Kramer, 54, was sentenced for possession of methamphetamine in two separate cases.

Kramer received 200 days in jail in both cases with credit for 79 days served.

The sentences run at the same time.

Matthew Arnold, 34, pleaded guilty of domestic assault intentionally causing bodily injury.

A felony count of assault by strangulation or suffocation was dismissed in the plea agreement.

Arnold was sentenced to 84 days in jail and credited with time served.

Matthew J. Gayle, 30, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of theft by unlawful taking with a value of $500 or less, second offense.

Gayle was sentenced to 16 days in jail and credited with 17 days served.

Jason A. Janas, 46, pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of third-degree assault from a Sept. 20, 2021, incident.

Janas was sentenced to eight days in jail and credited with the same amount of time served.

Erica K. Charging Elk, 29, pleaded no contest to second-degree assault.

Three other charges were dismissed in the plea agreement: robbery, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and kidnapping.

She is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 17.

Omar F. Mora, 36, pleaded not guilty to three charges of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and a count of negligent child abuse with no injury.

Mora also pleaded not guilty to two counts of intentional child abuse with no injury in a separate case.

A Sept. 26 status hearing was scheduled for both cases.

Barbara Collins, 31, pleaded not guilty to two counts of intentional child abuse with no injury.

A Sept. 26 status hearing was scheduled.

Jeasthan Sum, 26, of St. Paul, Minnesota, pleaded not guilty of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

An Oct. 31 status hearing was scheduled.

Antoine W. Bushnell, 24, pleaded not guilty to possession of Ritalin.

A Sept. 26 status hearing was scheduled.

Rebecca A. White, 39, pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine.

A Nov. 14 status hearing was scheduled.

Martin P. Ramos Jr., 48, pleaded not guilty to violating a protection order.

A Sept. 17 status hearing was scheduled.

Roberta E. Parra pleaded not guilty to a felony count of theft by unlawful taking with a value of $500 or less, third offense.

A Nov. 14 status hearing was scheduled.

Deon Hampton, 44, of Hershey, pleaded not guilty to a count of theft by deception with a value of $5,000 or more.

An Oct. 31 status hearing was scheduled.