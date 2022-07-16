 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4-H Horse Show contestants star in Lincoln County Fair preview

Jaelyn Miller puts her horse through its paces for the judge during Saturday morning's 4-H Horse Show intermediate showmanship contest for 12- to 14-year-olds at North Platte's Lincoln County Fairgrounds. Miller won a blue ribbon and finished fifth overall in her division. Brooklynn Brown was grand champion and Lane Foote reserve champion in their group at the horse show, a warmup for the 2022 Lincoln County Fair that begins Wednesday.

 Todd von Kampen

The 4-H Horse Show intermediate showmanship contest for 12- to 14-year-olds was at North Platte's Lincoln County Fairgrounds Saturday morning.

Brooklynn Brown was grand champion and Lane Foote reserve champion in their group at the horse show, a warmup for the 2022 Lincoln County Fair that begins Wednesday.

