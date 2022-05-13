 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
40-year-old North Platte man charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child, incest

Police Beat

A 40-year-old North Platte man is charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child and incest in connection to an April 22 incident.

The man is not being named by The North Platte Telegraph in order to protect the victim’s identity.

The man, who was arrested Thursday, made an initial appearance in Lincoln County Court on Friday on the two felony charges.

The assault charge is a 1B felony which carries a potential life sentence in Nebraska.

Judge Tanya Roberts-Connick ordered the man held without bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.

