42-year-old North Platte man sentenced to prison for domestic violence case

A 42-year-old North Platte man was sentenced Monday to 3½ years in state prison for a domestic violence case that stems from a June 2020 incident.

In Lincoln County District Court, Ronald A. Dennis Jr. received 24 months in prison for third-degree domestic assault with a prior conviction and 12 months for negligent child abuse with no injury.

Those sentences will run at the same time. Dennis also received 18 months of post-release supervision.

In addition, Dennis received 18 months in prison for tampering with a witness in a separate case that is connected to the initial assault and abuse charges.

The terms for the two cases will run one after the other, and Dennis also received 12 months of PRS for the tampering charge.

In other cases Monday (defendants are from North Platte unless otherwise noted):

» Amy Becenti, 39, was sentenced to 360 days in jail for criminal impersonation in a Feb. 14, 2021, incident.

Becenti’s sentence was initially deferred as she was accepted into the problem-solving court, a program that she did not successfully complete.

Becenti was credited with 91 days served.

» Mya Roubideaux, 19, pleaded no contest to an amended charge of theft by shoplifting with a value of $500 or less, second offense, and being a minor in possession.

Roubideaux received 180 days for each count, and the sentences will run at the same time.

She was credited with 94 days served.

» Shayne A. Cotton, 48, was sentenced to 180 days in jail and credited for two days served.

Cotton pleaded no contest to two counts of possession of a controlled substance on May 23. Two other counts were dismissed in the plea agreement in connection to the Sept. 2, 2020, incident.

» Derek L. Bissonette, 36, pleaded no contest to possession of a controlled substance as well as an amended felony count of tampering with a witness in two separate cases.

Bissonette was sentenced to 180 days in jail on each count and the terms will run at the same time. A third case was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Bissonette was credited with 98 days served.

» Cris M. Perez, 43, pleaded guilty to a felony count of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. A charge of possession of a controlled substance was dismissed in the plea agreement.

Perez was sentenced to 180 days in jail and nine months of post-release supervision.

He was credited with 95 days served.

» Brad J. Leeper, 45, pleaded no contest to operating a vehicle to avoid arrest in a Feb. 19 incident. Two other charges were dismissed in the plea agreement.

Leeper was sentenced to 120 days in jail and credited with 45 days served. His license was also revoked for two years.

» Shantoya I. Charging Elk, 35, pleaded no contest to an amended charge of third-degree assault that stems from a March 13 incident.

Charging Elk was sentenced to 118 days in jail and credited with the same amount of time served.

» Andy M. Dike, 47, pleaded no contest to an amended charge of third-degree domestic assault — threatening a partner.

He was sentenced to 71 days in jail for the misdemeanor charge and credited with the same amount of time served.

» Brett E. Avila, 41, of Glendale, Colorado, pleaded no contest to an amended charge of attempted possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute that stems from an April 17 incident.

Avila received 36 months of specialized substance abuse supervision.

» Joseph T. Fischer, 21, of Omaha pleaded no contest to a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intention to distribute.

Two possession charges in a separate case were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Fischer was placed on 36 months of SSAS.

» Shae L. Lumadue, 24, pleaded no contest to an amended count of attempted distribution of a controlled substance that stems from a Feb. 9, 2021, incident.

Lumadue received a 36 months of SSAS.

» Rickey E. Frederick, 21, of Sutherland, received a 24-month probation term for theft by unlawful taking with a value of $5,000 or more, theft by unlawful taking, $1,500-$4,999, and criminal mischief, $1,500-$4,999.

» Richard H. Heglin Jr. received 20 months of probation for a methamphetamine possession charge that stems from a Feb. 11. 2020, incident.

» Mason C. Amweg, 25, received 12 months of probation for charges of leaving the scene of an accident and false reporting.

The terms will run at the same time. Amweg pleaded no contest Feb. 28.

» Timothy D. Shannon, 21, pleaded guilty of possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence with a prior conviction.

Three other charges in the case were dismissed under the plea agreement.

Shannon received 24 months of SSAS, was fined $1,000 and will have his license revoked for 18 months.

» Johnathon A. Wilson, 37, received 24 months of probation for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

Wilson pleaded no contest to the amended charge April 25.

» Tionna M. Bouback, 35, pleaded no contest to intentional child abuse with no injury. A second charge of the same felony was dismissed.

Bouback also pleaded no contest to one of two counts of failure to stop and render aid in a traffic crash in a separate case. The other charge was dismissed as part of the plea agreement

Bouback’s sentence will be deferred as she has been accepted into the problem-solving court program.

» Colbey A. Flaming, 29, pleaded no contest to a charge of theft by deception with a value of $5,000 or more. Two other charges were dismissed in the case under the plea agreement along with a count of second-degree forgery in a separate case.

Flaming is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 26.

» Barry J. Allen, 31, pleaded guilty to charges of burglary and possession of burglar’s tools in a March 24 incident.

Charges in two separate cases were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

» Marcus C. Bailey, 29, pleaded guilty of felony theft with a value of $5,000 or more. He also pleaded guilty of aiding and abetting a robbery in a separate case.

Bailey also admitted violating the conditions of a probation term he received in February 2020.

Charges in two additional cases were dismissed in the plea agreement.

Bailey is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 12.

» Marcelles L. Sanchez, 20, pleaded no contest to an amended charge of carrying a concealed weapon.

He was fined $250 for the misdemeanor.

» Clark O. Brown, 41, pleaded not guilty to felony charges of assault by strangulation or suffocation, first-degree assault and intentional child abuse with no injury.

A Sept. 26 status hearing was scheduled.

» Chase D. Mauer, 31, of Brady, pleaded not guilty of a felony charge of driving under the influence, causing serious bodily injury.

A Sept. 26 status hearing was scheduled.

» Richard B. Valentine, 54, of Ogallala, pleaded not guilty to a felony burglary charge.

A status hearing was scheduled for Aug. 8 for the case and another one.

» Juan F. Martinez, 29, pleaded not guilty to a felony charged of violating the Sex Offender Registration Act.

An Aug. 8 status hearing was scheduled.

» Donald McDonald, 61, pleaded not guilty to charges of making terroristic threats and using a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

A Sept. 12 status hearing was scheduled.

» Brandon L. Decent, 21, pleaded not guilty to a felony count of intentional child abuse with no injury.

An Oct. 17 status hearing was scheduled.

» Mindi L. Schiley, 37, of Ansley pleaded not guilty to a charge of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of theft by receiving stolen property with a value of $500 or less.

A Sept. 19 status hearing was scheduled.

» David P. Rowe, 59, pleaded not guilty to a felony count of driving under the influence with two prior convictions and misdemeanor charges of leaving the scene of a crash and having no operator’s license.

A Sept. 19 status hearing was scheduled.

» Sean Morrissey, 26, pleaded not guilty to charges of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor of driving under the influence.

A Sept. 12 status hearing was scheduled.