59-year-old charged with felonies after confronting camping group at Sutherland Reservoir

A 59-year-old Ogallala man is charged with two felonies after he is alleged to have pointed a gun while confronting a group at their campfire Friday at the Sutherland Reservoir.
Roy I. Lunkwitz made an initial appearance Monday in Lincoln County Court. He is charged with making terroristic threats and using a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
His bail was set at 10% of $50,000 and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for June 16.
According to court records and a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office media release, Lunkwitz approached the campfire and confronted a reporting party about their kids being too loud.
Witnesses at the site also corroborated the party’s accusations to a sheriff’s deputy that Lunkwitz was carrying a handgun.
Two individuals at the campground said Lunkwitz pointed the gun at them while others, including 14 children, hid in various campers.
The deputy found the firearm, a 9 mm pistol, in Lunkwitz’s camper and a single round was found in his pocket as well.
Lunkwitz was transported to the Lincoln County Detention Center.