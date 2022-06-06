 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
59-year-old charged with felonies after confronting camping group at Sutherland Reservoir

Police Beat

A 59-year-old Ogallala man is charged with two felonies after he is alleged to have pointed a gun while confronting a group at their campfire Friday at the Sutherland Reservoir.

Roy I. Lunkwitz made an initial appearance Monday in Lincoln County Court. He is charged with making terroristic threats and using a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

His bail was set at 10% of $50,000 and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for June 16.

According to court records and a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office media release, Lunkwitz approached the campfire and confronted a reporting party about their kids being too loud.

Witnesses at the site also corroborated the party’s accusations to a sheriff’s deputy that Lunkwitz was carrying a handgun.

Two individuals at the campground said Lunkwitz pointed the gun at them while others, including 14 children, hid in various campers.

The deputy found the firearm, a 9 mm pistol, in Lunkwitz’s camper and a single round was found in his pocket as well.

Lunkwitz was transported to the Lincoln County Detention Center.

