A 67-year-old North Platte man has been charged with first-degree sexual assault.
Herbert H. Russell, a registered sex offender, was arraigned on the felony charge Friday and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 20.
Judge Joel Jay set Russell’s bail at $250,000. Russell remains confined at the Lincoln County Detention Center and must pay 10% of that amount to be released.
Russell was arrested Thursday morning after a woman reported that she was sexually assaulted by Russell at his North Platte residence Wednesday night and Thursday morning, according to court records.
The victim also told officers she was assaulted by Russell about six months ago but decided not to file a report then.
Russell was convicted of third-degree sexual assault of a child in Lincoln County District Court in 2010 and sentenced to five years in prison.
He also was convicted of sex crimes involving minors in Butler County, Kansas, in 1998, and in Douglas County, Kansas, in 1984, according to court records.
