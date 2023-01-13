A century ago, it took miracles of ice for hockey to warm North Platte

Even before NPIce came along, ice-based winter sports in North Platte were a hit-or-miss proposition.

Folks have always skated or ice-fished here. But when one has to depend on nature’s own icemaking, the changeable winter weather at this latitude has kept many skating seasons short.

“The skating rink is a fixed fact,” the North Platte Republican wrote on Dec. 11, 1874. Before that, though, “the weather has been so warm that the skating rink association could not get any water to freeze.”

But between the world wars, North Platte had outdoor natural ice rinks and a talented hockey “town team” played organized games — when the weather cooperated — against other towns.

They would have loved modern ice-rink chillers, which ironically plagued NPIce’s startup attempts this winter but finally permitted the opening of its portable, winter-only rink Friday night in Centennial Park.

Since NPIce's activities are expected to include hockey, let’s look at the sport’s little-remembered local pioneers.

A promising start

The first surviving proof of the Canadian-born sport’s migration to North Platte comes from Ira L. Bare’s Semi-Weekly Tribune of Dec. 29, 1914.

“Nearly a hundred people were out on the South Platte River Sunday afternoon enjoying the skating,” the paper wrote. “An exciting hockey game was played Sunday afternoon, resulting in a score of 10 to 2. The teams were only chosen as they came and had no captains.”

But it wasn’t until the late 1920s that interest in skating and hockey took off.

Christmas 1927 “marked the date of a record attendance of ambitious ice skaters who donned their steel runners for the first time this year,” longtime Telegraph sports editor and future Mayor Jim Kirkman wrote that Dec. 27.

He estimated about 500 people were skating Dec. 26, mostly near the South Platte River bridge. “Hockey seemed the most popular among the younger generation,” but “racing and fancy skating also held up the interest of some of the skaters …”

Two Christmases later, a challenge from a nearby hockey hotbed spurred the first organized team in North Platte.

Heinie Bauman, a one-time professional player who led the Sidney Greyhounds town team, wired The Telegraph to challenge interested North Platte players to a game. It was one of a dozen challenges he issued throughout the region, the Sidney Telegraph wrote on Dec. 27, 1929.

“Richard Callender, one of this city’s hockey fans, this morning expressed an enthusiastic willingness to organize a team and declared that he would do all he could to make it a scrap for the challengers,” North Platte’s Evening Telegraph wrote the same day.

Bauman’s 18-member team, organized the previous winter, had played as far away as Colorado’s Front Range. It would have gone to North Platte, too, but “a lack of sufficient ice playing space” caused the teams to face off near Sidney’s Stuht Dam on Jan. 5, 1930.

Despite the Greyhounds’ head start, North Platte’s fledgling team — sponsored by Best Laundry and captained by laundry employee Elmo Marshall — gave them all they wanted.

Bauman scored first for Sidney, the Sidney News reported Jan. 9, but North Platte’s Delmar Bailor tied it before the 20-minute first period ended. The score stayed 1-1 until a late “mass rush” produced Fred Vath’s winning goal for the Greyhounds with 30 seconds left.

The teams met again at North Platte on Jan. 26, playing before about 300 people at Gerle’s Ice Court on West Ninth Street near Buffalo Bill Avenue.

The game was scoreless through the first two periods, but Sidney “literally swept the (Best) Laundry boys off the ice” with five goals in the last period, the Evening Telegraph wrote Jan. 27.

The Best Laundry team planned to play Lexington and Gothenburg before winter’s end, the story continued, and “next fall, according to present aspirations, a western Nebraska hockey conference will be officially formed.”

Weather permitting …

It never quite got to that.

Kirkman’s Telegraph columns say the local conference was talked about in 1930-31 but never came to be. North Platte was accepted into the Rocky Mountain Hockey Association but couldn’t play for financial reasons.

An all-city hockey league did take the ice in 1931-32. Marshall’s squad traveled to Sidney on Jan. 24, 1932, but were trounced 11-1 by the Greyhounds after a close first two periods.

Local skating seasons were limited through the mid-1930s. “There was a time when organized hockey might have actually existed in western Nebraska, but the winters have been too short and the weather too uncertain to arrange any dependable schedules,” Kirkman wrote on Jan. 3, 1936.

Finally, the winter of 1936-37 cooperated with six solid weeks of cold temperatures after New Year’s Day.

North Platte’s U.S. Works Progress Administration recreational department flooded a walled-off block between East First and A streets, South Dewey Street and Pine Street (later Bailey Avenue).

“The city had the walls built up around the block intending to flood the lot every year, but the practice was maintained for only one year,” the North Platte Daily Bulletin wrote on Jan. 5, 1937.

Leo Scherer Sr., WPA recreational director and later St. Patrick High School football coach, organized a fresh all-city hockey league. And Scherer helped assemble a mixture of young and veteran hockey players to take on Sidney’s skilled Greyhounds again.

Marshall’s new teammates included brothers Bert and Jim Orr and co-captains Erny Dringman and Bobby Robinson. Coach Jabie Bowman was “an old-time professional hockey player,” The Telegraph wrote on Jan. 19, 1937.

Taking the name of the Buffaloes — used by North Platte’s first minor league baseball team from 1928 to 1932 — they drew more than 1,000 fans to Scherer’s downtown rink Jan. 24 for their first home game in nearly six years.

They gave the fans plenty to cheer about. After playing to a 3-3 tie in regulation — and despite a 2-minute overtime penalty that sent Dringman off the ice — Claude “Juny” Faulkner weaved his way through Sidney’s players to score the winning, short-handed goal.

“Sidney, veterans at hockey, had expected to trim the team here roundly,” The Telegraph wrote Jan. 25. But they “soon discovered that North Platte could not only skate well but also knew enough of the hockey playing technique to properly defend the Platter goal as well as present a formidable offense.”

Sidney got revenge on its home ice a week later, beating North Platte 4-3 in the last two minutes. The rivals played a rubber match on a slushy surface on Valentine’s Day, with the Buffaloes winning 5-0 on their downtown rink.

In between, Seward visited North Platte on Feb. 7 and went home a 4-1 loser. The rest of that winter was too warm for ice. But a golden age for North Platte hockey was under way.

Brief glory

It would last as long as the world remained at peace.

Jeffers Park, the baseball field located at Seventh and Jeffers streets until the mid-1950s, was flooded for skating and hockey in 1937-38. North Platte Hockey Association teams took the ice, while the town team beat Gothenburg at home and Seward on the road.

Hahler’s Lake, east of the South Platte bridge, played host in 1938-39 to two local victories over Chappell and a 12-1 rout of Gothenburg. North Platte’s Harlan Coghill scored four goals in the latter game: a three-goal “hat trick” for his team and one for the other during what the Daily Bulletin called “a melee in front of the locals’ goal.”

World War II, which started later in 1939, appears to have brought an end to North Platte’s town team. But its players continued to play against each other – mostly on an ice rink set up in Cody Park -- until some left for the service in 1943.

“We haven’t heard much about competitive hockey in these parts,” Kirkman wrote in the Telegraph-Bulletin on Dec. 15, 1947, “since the days when Bobby Robinson, the Orr brothers (Bert, Jim and Ed) and the Faulkner twins used to play.”

They would assemble once more, shortly after the epic Blizzard of 1949. In a March of Dimes fundraiser organized by Kirkman and Dringman, the old stars beat a team of local high school athletes, 9-3, on the old downtown outdoor rink on Feb. 13, 1949.

“Conditions were ideal for hockey,” the Telegraph-Bulletin wrote, “and fans completely encircled (the) mini rink to enjoy the affair.”

Dringman, Marshall, Robinson, Faulkner and their grizzled mates whipped the youngsters 15-1 in a rematch a week later. They took part in an “Old Men’s Hockey League” in the mid-1950s. That was about it.

By then, the only places to skate were on frozen ponds near North Platte. “As far as the Telegraph-Bulletin has been able to determine, there is not one skating rink in town,” future Telegraph Editor Keith Blackledge wrote on Jan. 23, 1954.

But a few people remember the days when hockey was a more or less going concern in North Platte.

Maybe hockey will, uh, stick around this century.