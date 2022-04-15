A laugh from classics: NPCC to stage ‘Laughing at Shakespeare’

One thinks of Shakespeare as being dark, but not at North Platte Community College.

Theater instructor Ritch Galvan came up with a comedic set of scenes from 11 of Shakespeare’s plays and his troupe will present a production of “Laughing at Shakespeare” at the McDonald-Belton Theater. The play is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., April 20 to 23.

“We tried to find some of the most humorous and popular scenes,” Galvan said. “I came up with the idea just because I wanted a chance to give the students exposure to something other than what we normally do.”

Galvan said there weren’t enough people to do a full Shakespeare play, but there was a lot of interest in wanting to do Shakespeare.

“I thought this was a way with a small number of people that I could get them on stage and teach them how to do Shakespeare,” Galvan said. “We put the scenes into a different era, a different time period. We go anywhere from the Renaissance era to modern times in the ’70s and ’80s.”

Community members as well as students are part of the small cast including Bella Harwager, a sixth grader at Madison Middle School.

“I just always liked performing for people and I enjoy making people laugh and for them to have a good time,” Bella said. “I have been in ‘Matilda’ at the Fox Theater before this and I’ve done a summer theater camp.”

She said Shakespeare always tried to find at least something comedic and light despite tackling such dark topics.

Each of the actors plays multiple roles in the 11 scenes.

“I am the musician in the ‘Prologue,’ I’m Puck in ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream,’ I am Moth in ‘Love of Labour’s Lost’ and I am Crab the Dog in ‘Two Gentlemen of Verona,’” Bella said.

Tia San Miguel, who said she has always been a singer and never performed as an actor until moving to North Platte, has truly enjoyed acting.

“I actually have had a blast doing this,” San Miguel said. “I’ve never done Shakespeare before, but picking out all the scenes that are just the funniest makes it lighthearted.”

She was unaware of the comedic scenes within Shakespeare plays, but thinks they are hilarious. San Miguel has learned a lot from participating in the production.

“A big part is the language itself,” San Miguel said. “I’ve always been intimidated by Shakespeare. You read it and you don’t know what he’s saying a lot of the time.”

She did a lot of research and has learned a lot from studying Shakespeare’s use of language.

“Things I didn’t realize were jabs and punches are absolutely tough,” San Miguel said. “One of my characters, Katherine from ‘The Taming of the Shrew,’ she gets pretty vicious with what she’s saying some of the times.”

Other actors include Bea Webster, Makana Ronquillio and Lisselle Lucas. Stage manager is Emme Lucas and assistant stage manager is Evie Lucas.

Admission is $5 per person with NPCC students; faculty and staff are free.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.