This notable flat-metal sculpture near Nebraska Highway 92-97 east of Tryon, taken on a moist Sandhills spring morning, casts a three-dimensional appearance when seen looking west. A dismounted cowboy, hat in one hand, kneels at a single cross gravestone while his horse bows its head as though matching the rider's gesture of respect.
Todd von Kampen
Special projects reporter
I'm a 35-year journalist, near-lifelong Nebraskan, Ogallala product and three-time Telegraph writer.
