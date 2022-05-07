A party for H.O.P.E.: Local Hispanic organization hosts Cinco de Mayo fundraiser

A mechanical bull situated in the middle of an inflatable ring became one of the stars of a Saturday celebration and fundraiser in North Platte.

Individuals — well, mostly kids — lined up for a chance to test their riding skills as part of a Cinco de Mayo celebration at Pals Brewing Company in North Platte.

The $3 charge per attempt went to the formation of an educational scholarship fund for minority students through the Hispanic Organization for Prosperity and Empowerment.

The group organized last August with a mission to empower Hispanic youth and families to enhance health, overcome hardship and promote and overall sense of belonging and well-being.

Adi Fernandez is among the half-dozen organizers of H.O.P.E., and also was a force behind Saturday’s celebration.

Fernandez said H.O.P.E. has goals which range from helping native Spanish speakers learn English to stressing the value of obtaining a degree or just feeling more comfortable in a community.

The group also wants to work to give employees of area organizations working knowledge of Spanish and improve the communication process with Hispanic clients, she added.

“A lot of the organizations that we’ve talked to are very excited about what we are doing,” Fernandez said. “They see a need for it as well.”

The Cinco de Mayo celebration is a reboot of sorts of the former Mexican Festival in North Platte which ended in the late 2000s, Fernandez said.

Beyond the mechanical bull, activities included food vendors, craft booths. a raffle and a car show.

Steady winds, however, curtailed the kids carnival games.

Fernandez, who also operates a bilingual podcast and promoted a street art show in March, said she was putting together the celebration at the same time as she is finalizing plans for her June wedding.

“It’s been a little bit hectic to plan this out ... but I decided to go ahead and do it,” Fernandez. “I wanted to be connecting with the businesses here in town. I want them to know what I’m about. This (festival) going to grow and I want to build those relationships. It was hectic but this is off to a good start.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.