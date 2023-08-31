The main line Meliza Dancer uses when interacting with customers is “did you find everything OK?”

Asking that question provides an opportunity for the Walmart employee to help customers in case they were looking for something specific in the store but couldn’t find it.

Then, if she knows where an item is, she can help them find it in the store.

Dancer is a cashier one can find checking out customers at the front of Walmart in North Platte.

To honor workers as part of a Salute to Labor, the North Platte Telegraph visited Walmart and interviewed five employees.

Dancer operates both the human-operated and self-checkout sections, depending on where she’s needed.

Before working as a cashier, she was a day care worker. She says the work is much different.

“(There), you’re working with kids and here you’re working with adults. So, it’s more social,” she said.

Part of the social aspect of the job is making sure she says "hi" to everyone she interacts with. That makes them feel welcome, she said.

“Just walk to them and say, ‘Hi, how are you doing?’ just make them feel like in a nice way and go from there," she said.

She also gets to meet people from many different places, from many states and many countries, since the North Platte Walmart is located on the Interstate 80 corridor.

She started as a cashier in 2016. At that time, she remembers, there weren’t self-checkout scanners. When automated scanners started, she recalls people were upset with the change.

“They thought they were going to get rid of all the employees,” she said. Six years later, she still has her job.

In the past, Cathy Razes worked for the North Platte Telegraph in the composing room. She was responsible for layout of the paper, including manually placing photos and text on pages.

This was a time when everything had to be done by hand and each process had a meticulous technique to publish a professional looking product for readers.

“It was a great job,” she said.

At Walmart, she works in the deli, stocking the shelves with meats, cheeses and other goodies.

She started behind the counter but moved into stocking.

Walmart has giant freezers and Razes is in and out of them every day. Not only do deli freight workers have to worry about keeping shelves stocked, they always have to keep track of time to make sure food doesn’t spoil.

“It’s cooler, temperature-wise, it’s a cooler part of the store. You have 20 minutes to get your freight. If you have a cart of freight you’re supposed to have it done in 20 minutes or less because of the cold chain,” she said.

When she’s not in the back rooms handling stock, Razes can be found at the northern front end of the store stocking the deli area.

She left Walmart briefly to earn a degree in business technology as an administrative assistant and pursue a career in that field. She enjoyed working in publishing and with publishing software but was unable to secure employment in the area.

Shawn Arensdorf, who grew up in North Platte, has worked at Walmart for more than 25 years. He’s a team lead in the seasonal section.

Those are the sections up front selling time-relevant items. That means he’s on the floor stocking shelves and setting an example for the other workers.

Twenty-five years ago, “I just turned 17, so me and a buddy of mine, we had a farmers market and lawnmower business," he said. Walmart was "my first I guess real job, I guess you could say.”

He said he enjoys the people he meets on the job. He also enjoys the fact that seasonal means he’s always stocking something new on the shelves.

Arensdorf was a manager for five years, but was promoted to team lead two years ago. He said he started as a stocker in gardening and worked his way up.

As a team lead, he starts his day taking stock of what comes in and needs hauling. He then sets goals for himself and his staff to accomplish, goes over what needs to be done with the employees and then helps out where he’s needed on the floor.

“As far as my role, it’s a lot more planning what needs done and then making sure it gets done, which I obviously help out with.”

When Arensdorf is not in the back working with freight, he’s going to be around the south front of the store where seasonal items are.

Beth Kinnersley is a friendly face found up front. She is in training to become a coach for Walmart, which is “like a manager,” she says.

She will be a front-end coach, which means she'll work with cashiers, greeters and the front desk, filling in where she is needed and assisting customers.

“There’s a lot of people that come through here. A lot,” she said. “I don’t think I can put a number on it, but I enjoy them. It’s nice. You have like your regulars and you have people are just passing through town, so it’s always nice to just chat with them and see where they’re from and sometimes you see them multiple times a day and sometimes you don’t see a person once.”

She remembers one time she helped a woman with diabetes who had low blood sugar. She was about to pass out, so Kinnersley helped her into a chair and gave her some water.

“Every time I see her, we just always communicate with each other and now I know her family too. She’s just a really sweet lady,” she said.

Kinnersley can be found up front, either checking out customers or walking around monitoring the situation.

Heather Wright is a team lead for the back rooms of Walmart on the grocery side. She stocks food for the residents of North Platte. Every time you pull something to feed yourself or your family, Wright had a hand in getting that item on the shelf.

“I enjoy teaching my team new things about Walmart, our processes that we run here,” she said.

She says she finds Walmart's scanning system interesting. It’s an automated process that can pinpoint the location of an item in the store and tell her what items are in stock. She doesn’t need to physically check stock in the back if a shelf is empty in the front because the scanning system can tell her anytime.

Wright says she is a fan of structure.

“I like being organized. I like having something to do. It keeps me busy all the time,” she said.

She can usually be found in the grocery section and sometimes the pharmacy.