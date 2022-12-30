A wet ending to a dry year: North Platte gets 0.73 inches of precipitation Thursday

As a year notorious for its dryness ends, North Platte is ending 2022 on a welcome wet note.

Thursday’s combination of rain followed by wet snow proved to be the city’s sixth-wettest day all year, according to the National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field.

Though the airport saw only 1.9 inches of measurable snow, it also measured 0.73 inches of precipitation between midnight and 3 p.m. Thursday.

It all amounted to the most moisture North Platte has received since an 0.77-inch rainfall Aug. 15, based on weather records stored by the High Plains Regional Climate Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The city’s top 2022 rainfall was 1.41 inches on May 2.

With no precipitation expected either Friday or New Year’s Eve, Thursday’s rain and snow will give North Platte a final 2022 moisture total of 14.23 inches.

That ranks No. 27 on the city’s list of driest years since its first full year of weather records in 1875. But 2022 stands No. 6 for the 74 years since recordkeeping moved from downtown North Platte to the airport in 1949.

Any relief in Lincoln County’s serious drought conditions won’t be noticeable before the first U.S. Drought Monitor map of 2023 is issued next Thursday.

This week’s final 2022 map, reflecting conditions Tuesday morning, showed no change in drought status for either Lincoln County or Nebraska as a whole.

About 56% of the county and 17.2% of the state faces the worst category of “exceptional drought.” Those percentages rise to 96.6% and 56.7% respectively when the map’s “extreme drought” category is added.

The city faced a steep moisture deficit all year, typified by the parsimonious total of 1.27 inches received from Jan. 1 to April 22.

The weather service recorded 13.16 inches for the rest of the year, ranking 107th in that time period among what will be 148 full years of North Platte weather records after Saturday.

The city got a combined 0.6 inches of moisture from the Dec. 13-16 storm system that buried the Panhandle and northern Sandhills in a multiday blizzard but dropped just 2.2 inches of snow on North Platte.

West central Nebraska appears likely to acquire more moisture early next week to start off 2023, according to the weather service’s seven-day forecast.

Snow followed by a wintry mix is expected between Sunday night and Tuesday, after mild New Year’s weekend highs in the low to mid-40s and lows in the mid-20s both Saturday and Sunday.

North Platte has a 60% chance of precipitation Sunday night and a 90% chance Monday, the weather service said. Freezing rain will mix in with the snow Monday as the high temperature tops out at about 32 degrees.

Highs Tuesday through next Thursday will be around 30, with lows chilling to about 12 above Tuesday night and 7 above Wednesday night.