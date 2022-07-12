A whole new world: Calibraska continues introducing Nebraska youth to animation and the arts

Area youths can learn from professionals in the fields of animation, film and acting through the Calibraska Arts Initiative.

Erica Larsen-Dockray, a Scottsbluff native and animation teacher and creator in Los Angeles, began the program several years ago and continues to offer classes in North Platte. Each summer, students participate with teachers in person at Mid-Plains Community College.

“I’m teaching an Animation 1.0 class,” Larsen-Dockray said. “It’s something I’ve been traditionally teaching with Calibraska since 2013.”

The students in her class learned about under-camera animation. This animation technique involves creating an animation by photographing each frame with a tablet and then combining the photographs into an animated film.

“We talk about the principles of animation and how to think about movement in a frame-by-frame level,” Larsen-Dockray said. “That is our core first animation class. This is where all the students start in the animation program in Calibraska.”

The teaching artists are primarily from Los Angeles, but Larsen-Dockray said she’s had a few from other areas.

“They’re professionals in their fields,” she said. “Some of them come from small towns and they relate to the students, understanding what’s out there.”

Jozben Barret is teaching acting this week and has his own production company in Los Angeles.

“The people I bring here are very special and they are vetted very thoroughly on coming here and working with folks who grow up in a rural area,” Larsen-Dockray said. “They may have a very limited understanding of what’s out there and how to get there, and the process of getting out there is so important.”

Kaylee Lundgreen, an incoming freshman at North Platte High School, participated in the acting class Tuesday.

“At this acting camp we do a lot of different games to help us improve our acting,” Lundgreen said. “We’ve been doing a lot of improvisational stuff, which has been really difficult and we don’t usually get to do that, so that’s been super neat.”

Lundgreen said focusing on acting in high school is the first step, but she isn’t sure whether she will continue after high school.

“Since I’m a freshman, I still have time to think about it, so we’ll see,” Lundgreen said.

She said some things she learned will help her as she moves into the high school setting of play production.

“I’ve learned that you have to be quick thinking, you have to be able to think on your feet a lot,” Lundgreen said. “In case anything went wrong, you want to be able to keep the audience interested.”

Along with the acting and filmmaking classes this week, Larsen-Dockray said, there are still openings for creative writing classes next week. Offered as part of the Calibraska Arts Initiative, the camp is a weeklong intensive study for youths ages 13-17.

Through free writing as well as reading the works of powerful artists, the camp focuses on cultivating creative voices and deeper connections within individuals, the community and the world.

Larsen-Dockray said sessions will be taught by Jesse Bliss, a playwright, director, producer, actress, poet and founder of The Roots and Wings Project in LA.

The camp is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through July 22 both in person at the NPCC South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Road, and online via Zoom.

Registration can be done online at calibraska.org/classes.