Abolish TERC, Erdman says after his own bill on valuation appeals draws fire

A Unicameral public hearing Wednesday on a bill tied to Nebraska’s backlogged valuation appeals process ended with state Sen. Steve Erdman declaring the process needs to be scrapped.

The Revenue Committee took testimony on the District 47 senator’s Legislative Bill 28, which would reset a protesting property owner’s taxable value to the previous year’s valuation if the Tax Equalization and Review Commission hasn’t settled the owner’s appeal by the following spring.

Erdman, a former Morrill County commissioner from rural Bayard, said he introduced the bill mainly to encourage talks to relieve the 28-year-old commission’s overloaded docket while helping taxpayers as well.

But after Nebraska Association of County Officials Executive Director Jon Cannon testified against LB 28, Erdman told the committee he’d send it an amendment that would abolish TERC and send appeals of valuation protests directly to district courts.

“What we do in government — as well as in business, most of the time — is we put things in place (but) we never go back and analyze, ‘Were they successful?’” he said.

While he praised TERC’s three commissioners and five staff members for their patience and diligence, “we’ve put them in a place where they can’t succeed.”

The 1995 Legislature established TERC to take over direct appeals of county boards’ valuation protest rulings. Decisions by its three members, who are appointed by the governor, can be appealed to district court.

Valuation appeals had been handled by the five-member State Board of Equalization and Assessment, which voters abolished in May 1996.

Former Minden Sen. Doug Kristensen said in first offering the change in 1994 that founding TERC would take politics out of valuation decisions, the Omaha World-Herald wrote that year.

Four of the old state board’s five members — the governor, secretary of state, state treasurer and state auditor — were elected on a partisan basis. The tax commissioner was the fifth member.

A 2002 law added a fourth, at-large TERC member as chairman, a post that Republican Gov. Mike Johanns filled with then-Sen. Bob Wickersham of Harrison, a registered Democrat.

It was abolished in 2011 after Johanns’ GOP successor, Dave Heineman, persuaded senators that TERC wasn’t fulfilling its purpose of being a less formal appeals venue. Wickersham lost his job in the process.

Erdman said LB 28 arose from complaints by protesting property owners that they have to pay property taxes based on the valuation they’re contesting while TERC takes as long as three years to rule.

“This is an opportunity for us to give the taxpayer a right to pay the right taxes,” he said. “The problem is that TERC has way too many appeals for them to handle in a timely manner.”

LB 28 won praise from Doug Kagan, founder of Nebraska Taxpayers for Freedom, who said money refunded after a successful TERC appeal could have been earning interest in a taxpayer’s bank account.

“We believe LB 28 is a necessary solution to a continually aggravating problem,” Kagan said.

But Cannon, while calling Erdman’s bill “well-considered and well-intended,” said “it’s going to create a hole in the budget” for local governments if enacted as is.

LB 28’s language would reset an appealing property owner’s taxable value to the previous year’s level if TERC hasn’t ruled by the time the first half of the disputed tax bill would become delinquent if unpaid. That’s May 1 for Douglas, Sarpy and Lancaster counties and April 1 for all others.

The NACO leader reminded committee members that state law requires counties to certify their valuations by Aug. 20 — less than a month after county boards’ July 25 deadline to rule on protests. Local budgets under state law must be approved by Sept. 30.

Cannon predicted that LB 28 would “lead to some perverse incentives.” He predicted it would prompt some property owners to delay TERC appeals until just before the first-half payment deadline — itself six to 10 months into local governments’ varying fiscal years.

With most of them highly dependent on property taxes, “this is not tenable,” he said.

Erdman scoffed at Cannon’s alarm in his closing remarks. Morrill County commissioners would set their budgets 2% higher to cover possible refunds from TERC decisions when he served on that board, he said.

Refund amounts due most protesting taxpayers are significant to them but minuscule for the local governments that spend their money, he added.

“If those counties are running on that thin a budget, they need to have somebody else doing their budgets,” Erdman said.

Fifteen-year TERC Commissioner Robert Hotz of Lincoln testified in a neutral capacity, saying Erdman invited him to provide perspective on his panel’s process.

TERC’s docket size can fluctuate quite a bit but averaged about 1,500 cases a year over a 10- to 12-year period, he said. Rulings roughly split evenly between the taxpayer and their county.

Individual commissioners split up the dockets for evidentiary hearings, but “we can’t set all 1,500 appeals (for hearing) in one day,” Hotz said.

By the time TERC gets through each year’s appeals, “the first delinquent (payment) date has already passed.”