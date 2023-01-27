Abortion restrictions, Jacobson bills on Unicameral’s hearing schedule

Testimony on a major bill imposing tighter abortion restrictions leads the list of next week’s Unicameral public hearings involving western Nebraska senators.
The first of two weeks of all-day hearings includes several other bills of regional interest, including two by North Platte state Sen. Mike Jacobson to refine the 2020 “microTIF” law and tweak when mayors can vote on City Council matters in the state’s first-class cities.
Nebraskans can watch hearings that interest them and submit online comments on specific bills that interest them via the Legislature’s website (nebraskalegislature.gov).
The abortion bill, Thurston Sen. Joni Albrecht’s Legislative Bill 626, will receive its public hearing before the Health and Human Services Committee at 1:30 p.m. CT (12:30 p.m. MT) in Room 1510 of Lincoln’s State Capitol.
All five western Nebraska senators have cosponsored LB 626. It would generally forbid abortions once doctors detect a fetal heartbeat — normally around six weeks after fertilization — but wouldn’t criminalize patients seeking abortions.
The bill also contains exceptions to the general six-week ban for rape, incest and medical threats to a mother’s life. Protections for in vitro fertilization and procedures after miscarriages also are included in LB 626’s introduced text.
Senators voted 30-14 Friday to again reject an effort by Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha to re-refer LB 626 to the Judiciary Committee. Hunt lost an initial 32-14 vote Thursday that indicated the bill’s supporters have the two-thirds majority needed to break an expected filibuster when the bill reaches the floor.
The Urban Affairs Committee Tuesday will hear Jacobson’s microTIF and mayoral-vote bills in Room 1510 at 1:30 p.m. CT Tuesday.
LB 98 offers the second set of adjustments to the program conceived by Jacobson’s District 42 predecessor, Mike Groene. Senators approved the program 49-0 in 2020 and tweaked it last year.
Jacobson’s bill says property owners seeking microTIF aid to renovate an older building or build anew on an older lot would get all the project’s property tax refunds, even if they later sell the property.
City councils or village boards also would gain more flexibility in using microTIF, which applies to buildings or lots at least 60 years old that have been deemed eligible for regular tax increment financing.
LB 98 clarifies that they could study a broad area for TIF eligibility — which requires a public hearing — but later declare as little as one lot “substandard and blighted” without a further hearing.
Governing boards also could establish annual limits on approved microTIF programs, rescind their approval of its use or deny an application if it doesn’t conform with the law or that town’s comprehensive development plan.
LB 33, which Urban Affairs Committee members will hear before LB 98, addresses issues that arose at North Platte City Council meetings both before and after voters approved a half-cent sales-tax increase Nov. 8 to renovate the city’s recreation complex, Cody Pool and skate park.
The required ordinance to implement the sales-tax increase failed 3-2 Nov. 15 to win first-round approval, with three of the council’s eight members absent.
Mayor Brandon Kelliher voted “yes” to provide the needed four-vote majority, but the council started over the next night after City Attorney Bill Troshynski rethought his initial advice that Kelliher could vote. Council members passed the ordinance Nov. 17.
Now-retired Councilman Jim Carman was absent Aug. 2, three months before the election, when the council appeared likely to fall one vote short of a six-vote supermajority to put the sales tax directly on the ballot. Supporters tabled the measure, and a subsequent petition drive sent the issue to voters.
Jacobson’s bill would make clear that mayors in cities North Platte’s size can vote to create a council majority on most issues when council members are absent.
But LB 33 would not allow the mayor to vote in such situations when the measure requires a supermajority, as when the council first dealt with the sales-tax question in August.
In other Unicameral hearings next week involving regional senators:
- LB 267, Gordon Sen. Tom Brewer’s second attempt to enact the Critical Infrastructure Utility Worker Protection Act, will be heard by the Business and Labor Committee in Room 1524 at 9 a.m. CT Monday (8 a.m. MT). The bill, which advanced from committee but no farther in 2022, would give such workers “priority access” to protective equipment and health services in emergencies severely threatening human health.
- At the same time Monday, the General Affairs Committee will hear Gering Sen. Brian Hardin’s LB 596 in Room 1510. It would let liquor manufacturers or wholesalers or their agents enter a sponsorship or advertising agreement with local governments or nonprofits.
- LB 688, by Bayard Sen. Steve Erdman, would use $10 million in state funds for worker training grants to people seeking a commercial driver’s license or diesel technology degree or certificate. The Transportation and Telecommunications Committee will hear the bill in Room 1113 at 1:30 p.m. CT Tuesday (12:30 p.m. MT).