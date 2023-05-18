Customers of Adams Bank & Trust may have noticed a disruption in their online services since Tuesday. This was due to unusual activity indicative of a cybersecurity threat.

To protect customers' personal financial information, the bank locked down its servers, allowing the bank's IT department to address the issue.

This involves conducting an investigation and forensic analysis of the source of the threat.

Adams Bank & Trust reports no evidence that customer information was accessed.

The bank is working to restore service and providing updates on its Facebook page. Customers on Facebook report being unable to access the mobile app and online services.

Adams Bank & Trust officials say they do not know how long it will be until services are restored.