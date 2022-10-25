Adjustment board nixes Viaero request for higher, different cell tower

North Platte Board of Adjustment members Tuesday unanimously derailed Viaero Wireless’ bid to build a higher cell tower than planned at its coming North Platte retail store.

The board voted 5-0 against granting setback variances so Viaero could install a 100-foot-tall monopole tower rather than the 80-foot-tall aesthetic tower that won City Council approval in June 2021.

The morning vote also canceled a Planning Commission agenda item Tuesday evening on whether to recommend the council amend Viaero’s conditional use permit to allow the higher tower without aesthetic features.

In the planning panel’s only remaining action item, members voted 8-0 after a public hearing to recommend annexation of a proposed storage facility at West Front Street and Lakeview Boulevard into the city.

Planning Administrator Judy Clark said in a memorandum that the city’s policy is to annex subdivisions with boundaries that abut North Platte’s city limits. The council will make the final decision.

While the Planning Commission can only recommend certain actions, the Board of Adjustment has the last word under city codes regarding variances and other city zoning matters sent or appealed to it.

Viaero’s site acquisition branch, Industrial Tower West LLC, had said a third party wanted to co-locate a cell antenna on the tower the wireless provider will install at East Francis and Chestnut streets.

Construction work is in its early stages on Viaero’s new retail store, which will be located on a former car wash site.

Firm officials told the city that adding another cell antenna would require Viaero’s tower to be 20 feet higher than intended a year ago.

The request triggered a different set of setback requirements under city codes. Viaero plans 30-foot rear-yard and side-yard setbacks, but the site’s B-2 zoning calls for minimum setbacks of 45 and 50 feet respectively if the tower were to be 100 feet tall instead of 80.