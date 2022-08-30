Advocate speaks about son's life, dangers of marijuana use to Hershey students

At 14 years old, a young man tried marijuana for the first time. Five years later, he committed suicide because of the damage it did to his brain.

Laura Stack, mother of Johnny Stack, spoke to an attentive assembly of students at Hershey Public Schools Tuesday morning. She shared the painful story of how her son began using marijuana in 2014, the same year the drug was legalized in Colorado.

“Three days before he passed, he came over for dinner,” Stack said. “He told me, ‘I need to tell you that you were right.’ Right about what? I asked. ‘Right about the marijuana. You told me weed would hurt my brain, and it’s ruined my mind and my life. You were right all along. I’m sorry, and I love you.’”

He died by suicide three days later on Nov. 20, 2019, at the age of 19.

Stack didn’t simply share the emotional part of the story of her son’s death. She also gave the students an education on the statistics about marijuana.

In particular, she talked about the chemical tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), a crystalline compound that is the main active ingredient of cannabis that gives the “high,” which is extracted from cannabis so that it’s nearly pure. THC is the principal psychoactive constituent of cannabis Stack told the students.

“(Our son) became psychotic,” Stack said. “He thought the Mob was after him; he didn’t know who he was; he thought the FBI was after him because he was paranoid.”

Stack said THC levels in modern strains of marijuana are much more potent than the marijuana people smoked in the 1960s. Today's strains are produced in labs where the THC is extracted from the marijuana plants.

The high percentages of THC in products called “dabs” are extremely dangerous, she said.

“Dabs are marijuana extracts made by pouring a solvent such as butane, ethanol, propane or carbon dioxide over marijuana, which allows THC to leave the plant material and dissolve into the solvent,” Stack said. “This concentrated THC solution is then filtered and placed in a tray. The result of the extraction is sticky oil that typically appears bronze in color.”

She said it is highly potent, “containing up to 99% THC.” Dabs are typically heated on a hot surface and the vapors are inhaled through a dab rig or dab pen.

Stack said when she first heard about the various forms for ingesting the extract, she had no idea what any of it meant.

She and her husband, John, formed Johnny’s Ambassadors, an organization aimed to bring awareness to the dangers of modern marijuana consumption. The mission of their organization is to educate youths and their parents about the dangers of the drug and how to recognize its language and use.

Stack also has written a book, “The Dangerous Truth About Today’s Marijuana, Johnny Stack’s Life & Death Story.”

For more information on the organization and scientific data on marijuana, see the website at johnnysambassadors.org.​